Magner’s Bar Killavullen to close its doors after 175 years

A FAMILY business that was opened during, and survived, the Famine, survived two world wars, the War of Independence and civil war, and numerous recessions, will not now reopen post Covid-19.

Magner’s Bar in Killavullen was first opened in 1846 but closed due to the lockdown that came with the pandemic. As indoor wining and dining came back on stream this week it emerged that Magner’s would not be reopening.

On social media the Magner family posted: ‘This is the hardest post we have ever posted.

‘I know some of our customers may have guessed this news already, but for others it will be the first time you will have heard about our family business coming to an end.

‘So here goes…

‘With a broken heart , as you know our Dad passed away in March of this year and with the pubs been closed due to Covid 19 for the last 15 months, we have weighed up our options and reluctantly came to the decision to retire Magner’s Bar.

‘The bar was first established in 1846 so it had a good run for the last 175 years. We loved what we did, and we loved our customers’.

They said that Magner’s bar was truly a family business and, like all aspects of life, had its highs and its lows but in all some great memories were made.

‘It was such a hard decision to make, but the time came when health and family had to be a priority’.

‘We never experienced a normal life, until Covid-19 came along. Covid has taught us all quite a lot about life and how valuable it is. It has taught us to switch off and slow down a little and to re-think what the most important things in life are: family … health … friends.’

