Macroom’s Victoria Hotel is new base for Ukrainian refugees

A HANDFUL of refugees from the Ukraine are now being housed in a hotel which had been out of use for several years in Macroom town centre before being extensively renovated during the Summer.

The Victoria Hotel was once of the town’s premier venues but had closed several years ago and been replaced by a sports bar.

That had since closed and now the building has been leased by its owner to the proprietors of the Riverside Park Hotel on the Killarney Road which has been in use as a direct provision residence for asylum seekers since 2019. The former hotel could have housed up to 60 guests but it’s unclear as to how many can be housed in the renovated building. It’s thought that the building’s extensive back garden could be used to locate pods which would add to the capacity of the location.

The Department of Children which incorporates Integration and Equality, issued a statement to The Corkman on Wednesday afternoon just before the newspaper went to print. “The Department is working to contract temporary accommodation across the country in order to accommodate people fleeing the war in Ukraine and those seeking International Protection,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

“At present, it is not possible to provide the information you require as the lists of accommodation being considered are subject to regular change, being dependent when offers are received and the suitability of the buildings in question.”

In response to a query about extra resources for local schools, we were directed to seek a response from the Department of Education.