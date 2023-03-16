Macroom’s slain hero Art Ó Laoghaire is recalled in new translation of classic love poem

One of the most interesting, indeed, fascinating talks for a long time held a room full of history buffs entranced for an hour or more in the Castle Hotel this week.

Dooniskey man and former UCC Librarian, John Fitzgerald, gave an enthralling talk about his efforts to translate the classic love poem, Caoineadh Art Uí Laoghaire, to English in Macroom History Group’s final talk of the season.

John, who has published a number of books of poetry in his time and won the prestigious Patrick Kavanagh Award, is like many of us drawn to the story of Art Ó Laoghaire, who died after he was shot by men working for then Sheriff, Abraham Morris. Morris had coveted Art’s horse, an animal he had been presented by Empress Marie Therese of Austria-Hungary. Art had served in her army as an officer and had been presented with the horse for his service.

The horse was worth more than the £5 - the maximum value of a horse which could be owned by a Catholic during the Penal Laws - and Morris declared that Art Ó Laoghaire, who refused to sell him the animal for £5 (or any other price) was an outlaw for this defiance.

As John explained at Monday evening’s talk, there’s a theory that, because Art Ó Laoghaire held an officer’s commission in the Austro-Hungarian Army, with which Britain had a treaty, he couldn’t be declared an outlaw in that way.

The dispute led to Ó Laoghaire being ambushed near Carriganima on May 4, 1773, and he died at the scene. His horse returned to Raleigh where Art had lived with his wife Eibhlín Dubh Ní Chonaill, and when Eibhlín saw his blood soaked mane, she jumped on his back and rode to where her husband lay dead.

It’s said that the sight prompted her to compose on the spot the poem which is regarded by scholars as the most important piece of poetry to be written in Britain or Ireland in the 18th century.

How the poem has come as far as us today is itself a fascinating story and involves a professional keening woman from Millstreet, Bríd Singleton from whom the text was taken down by An tAthair Peadar Ó Laoghaire.

By John’s account, those early texts were transcribed and edited by the Irish language scholar who was well known around Macroom

He removed some of the more bawdy elements from the text and while he did this with not an inconsiderable amount of literary skill, he did with a priest’s eye and censorious pen.

The version we know today is based on that and other versions but it’s the UCC scholar, the former professor of Irish in the university, the late Seán Ó Tuama, who assembled 36 verses of the poem from the different versions which existed then.

Now John Fitzgerald, with his keen eye and his grasp of local nuances and geography, a man who has done the pilgrimage from Raleigh to Macroom (where Eibhlin first set eyes on Art) to Carriganima, where he died, to Kilcrea where he’s buried, has completed a modern translation of the work, which will be published in special commemorative edition on April 28 at an event in the Castle Hotel. All are welcome to the launch of the book which will also feature line drawings by Jack B. Yeats of the story of Art Ó Laoghaire.