Macroom’s Food Festival adds flavour with crafty element

THe Macroom Food and Craft Festival returned with a bang on Sunday as it was a hugely successful affair with throngs in the Square to taste the flavours of the food from home and abroad and also to see some of the fine craft work being done by local artists and artisans.

The queues at the many and varied food stalls in the Square were reminiscent of the recent funeral in London, with the proviso that there was no queue jumping for media personalities.

I wasn’t in the humour for queuing myself and took to the Castle Hotel, which always majors in local produce, for lunch and a fine lunch it was too!

The Global Food tent sponsored by Secad featuring a number of local Direct Provision residents from Mauritius, South Africa and Ukraine among others.

The addition of the craft element was a big winner at this year’s festival as it gave an opportunity to more local artists and artisans to participate.

Among these were the Chapel Hill School of Art and local jewellery artisan, Rieleen Uí Dhuinnín, the woman behind the Dúil e-shop. Rieleeen was in the Gaeltacht Mhúscraí tent and her hand-crafted ear-rings and pendants were selling like hot cakes.

The Food and Craft Festival looks like it’s back and will grow even more in future. It’s important, in my view, that local food outlets have a more central role in the event. Who needs to queue for coffee from a horsebox when we have the best cafés we could have in the town!