Macroom’s Food Festival adds flavour with crafty element

Macroom Matters

There was great sport at the fun fair element of the Macroom Food and Craft Festival. Picture: Con Kelleher Expand
Cooking up a feast from all over the world at the Global Food Village Tent, sponsored by SECAD, at the Macroom Food and Craft Festival/Féile Bhia. Picture: Con Kelleher Expand
Who doesn't enjoy a spin on the Merry Go Round? Pictured at the Macroom Food and Craft Festival by Con Kelleher Expand
Martin Fitzgerald and his daughter Jennifer. Expand
Tomás Kelly and his grandchildren, Aimee and Evan. Picture: Con Kelleher Expand
Sitting down to take their ease and enjoy a cup of coffee and some treats at the Macroom Food and Craft Festival on Sunday. Picture: Con Kelleher Expand
The team from Georgia present their national dishes at the Macroom Food and Craft Festival/Féile Bhia on Sunday. Picture: Con Kelleher Expand
Some of the visitors to the Global Food Village Tent during the Macroom Food and Craft Festival/Féile Bhia. Picture: Con Kelleher Expand
Local Gardaí and the team at the Secad Global Food Village tent at the Macroom Food and Craft Festival/Féile Bhia. Picture: Con Kelleher Expand
Festival goers Abbey Murphy and her son Daniel, at the Macroom Food and Craft Festival on Sunday. Picture: Con Kelleher Expand
Cllr Martin Coughlan, Sharon O'Connell/Mehigan, Clare Creedon and Jo Cronin at the Macroom Food and Craft Festival/Féile Bhia on Sunday. Picture Con Kelleher. Expand

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

THe Macroom Food and Craft Festival returned with a bang on Sunday as it was a hugely successful affair with throngs in the Square to taste the flavours of the food from home and abroad and also to see some of the fine craft work being done by local artists and artisans.

The queues at the many and varied food stalls in the Square were reminiscent of the recent funeral in London, with the proviso that there was no queue jumping for media personalities.

I wasn’t in the humour for queuing myself and took to the Castle Hotel, which always majors in local produce, for lunch and a fine lunch it was too!

The Global Food tent sponsored by Secad featuring a number of local Direct Provision residents from Mauritius, South Africa and Ukraine among others.

The addition of the craft element was a big winner at this year’s festival as it gave an opportunity to more local artists and artisans to participate.

Among these were the Chapel Hill School of Art and local jewellery artisan, Rieleen Uí Dhuinnín, the woman behind the Dúil e-shop. Rieleeen was in the Gaeltacht Mhúscraí tent and her hand-crafted ear-rings and pendants were selling like hot cakes.

The Food and Craft Festival looks like it’s back and will grow even more in future. It’s important, in my view, that local food outlets have a more central role in the event. Who needs to queue for coffee from a horsebox when we have the best cafés we could have in the town!

