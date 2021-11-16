Macroom woman named as Intel Vice President

Dr. Ann B. Kelleher hails from Macroom and has just been appointed as Executive Vice President of Intel.

THE President of one of the world’s largest computing corporations has named a Macroom woman among the Executive Vice Presidents of the organisation.

Dr. Ann B. Kelleher has been named by Pat Gelsinger, the President of Intel, as Executive Vice President and General Manager of Technology Development at the corporation.

Mr Kelsinger announced the appointment in a tweet:

“Thrilled to share that Dr. Ann Kelleher is now @Intel executive vice president. So well-deserved with her many contributions including the turnaround of our Tech Dev organization this past year.”

She becomes the first Irish person to hold such a senior position in the global computing giant. This appointment isn’t the first 'first’ earned by the Macroom woman.

Having received a bachelor’s degree in 1987 and a Master’s degree in 1989 in electrical engineering from University College Cork, she received a PhD from the National Microelectronics Research Centre in 1993, becoming the first woman to do so. The NMRC is now known as the Tyndall Institute.

According to a statement issued by Intel, ‘Dr. Kelleher is responsible for the research, development and deployment of next-generation silicon logic, packaging and test technologies that power the future of Intel’s innovation’.

“Previously, Dr. Kelleher was general manager of Manufacturing and Operations, where she oversaw Intel’s worldwide manufacturing operations including Fab Sort Manufacturing, Assembly Test Manufacturing and strategic planning, as well as corporate quality assurance and corporate services.

Before that, she served as co-general manager of the Technology and Manufacturing Group.

Dr Kelleher joined Intel in 1996 as a process engineer, going on to manage technology transfers and factory ramp-ups in a variety of positions spanning 200mm and 300mm technologies.

She started her manufacturing leadership journey as the factory manager of Fab 24 in Leixlip, Ireland. She has also been the site manager of Intel’s Fab 11X fabrication facility in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, and plant manager of Intel’s Fab 12 facility in Chandler, Arizona.

She then became general manager of the Fab Sort Manufacturing organization where she was responsible for all aspects of Intel’s high-volume silicon manufacturing.