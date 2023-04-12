Macroom TY students put their own stamp on High School Musical

The 'teenagers' who will be performing in St Mary's Secondary School show, Macroom High School Musical, which is to be staged in Kilmurry Parochial Hall, Crookstown, next week on Wednesday, April 19, and Thursday, April 20.

FANS of the High Street Musical can look forward to a spectacular production of a local version of their favourite show when it takes the stage in Kilmurry Parochial Hall in Crookstown next week.

The Transition Year students of St. Mary’s Secondary School have been rehearsing intensely for the past few months as they get ready for the shows which will be staged on Wednesday and Thursday of next week, April 19 and 20.

Tickets are going like hot cakes so keep your eyes peeled in local outlets!