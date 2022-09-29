Macroom truck run to support Air Ambulance

The Under 14 camógs who won the Shield Tournament at the Nemo Rangers Centenary Compeetition on Sunday.

The Under 11 team which took on Rockbán at the weekend.

IF you’re a trucker, set your compass for Glenview Motors just outside Macroom on Sunday as our local hurling club, Laochra Óg, is hosting a truck run at the popular Clondrohid venue.

The much admired and extremely necessary Community Air Ambulance is to benefit from the funds raised on the day as well as Laochra Óg’s own pitch development fund.

The gates open at 10.30am while the trucks will roll out on the convoy at 12.30pm.

Last Sunday saw another successful outing for the Laochra Óg camogie players. The Under 14 team took part in Nemo Rangers’ Centenary Tournament and played three tough encounters before emerging as the winners of the Shield final.Congratulations to Clara who accepted the Shield on behalf of a tired but satisfied squad.

They weren’t the only team in action at the weekend. The Under 7 camogie squad went to the West Muskerry Blitz in Inniscarra on Sunday and had four energetic encounters with various opponents.

The girls played with great skill, determination and heart throughout their four matches.

And one of the club’s youngest teams, the Under 9 hurlers who took on mighty Aghabullogue and came out on the right side of the result thanks to their skill and determination throughout. The youngsters of Laochra Óg are looking good!