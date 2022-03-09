Macroom to get ‘badly needed’ day care centre for elderly

Cllr Eileen Lynch also received confirmation from the HSE that the extension and refurbishment works at Macroom Hospital are on track to be completed by March 2023.

THE HSE has confirmed there are still plans to develop a day care centre for the elderly in the former health centre building on the grounds of Macroom Community Hospital.

The issue was raised in motion placed by Cllr Eileen Lynch (FG) before the Southern Regional Health Forum calling on the HSE who asked what, if any, progress had been made on the proposal.

Cllr Lynch said she was aware that the health centre had been earmarked some time ago as day care centre and a hub for the provision of child disability services to the local community.

“While both of these are badly needed in the community, it appeared that no progress had been made on the proposal,” said Cllr Lynch.

In response to Cllr Lynch’s query Jackie Daly, acting chief officer of Cork Kerry Healthcare, said Macroom Community Hospital was currently undergoing significant extension and refurbishment works to comply with HIQA recommendations.

“There are plans to revamp the old health centre to include provision of an older person’s day centre and in this regard, a design team has been appointed and agreement on the design proposal has been completed,” wrote Ms Daly.

“The procurement request for this development had been finalised and is awaiting sign-off, after which it will proceed to tender,” she added.

Cllr Lynch said that while the HSE had yet to put a time-line in place for the project, the confirmation that it had not been mothballed was most welcome.

“In the meantime, the ambulance service will continue operating out of the old health centre until the extension and refurbishment works in the main hospital are completed,” said Cllr lynch.

“Following further representations to the HSE, I am also pleased they have confirmed the works at the hospital are on track to be completed by March of next year,” she added.