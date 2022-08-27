Macroom to add to its housing provision

The site layout for the proposed new housing development at Sleavee will provide much needed accommodation in town.

NOTICE has been posted and is available to all interested parties of a proposed new 16 home housing development consisting of town houses and apartments.

Specifically this translates to two terraces: 4 x 2-bed, 2-storey Townhouses, (terrace); 5 x 1-bed units, 1 x 2-bed unit at ground level; 5 x 1-bed units, 1 x 2-bed unit at first floor level Apartments, (terrace).

It’s a good thing that this development is being proposed and, hopefully, it will go ahead. It makes up in part for the 20 units lying empty on top of Dunnes Stores since the shop was opened sixteen years ago.

This is a Section 8 proposal which means it will be approved or rejected by the councillors themselves and is a public good as it will include social and affordable housing.

There’s a few interesting notes in the planning document which is available to view at the Town Hall or online.

“Macroom is a ‘Ring Town’ with a population of 3,765 (2016 Census) with a 2028 target of4,809 or requirement to deliver 399 residential unitsto accommodate same.

As a ‘ring town’, Macroom is ‘prioritised as a centre for growth and plays a pivotal role in linking south west Cork and north west Cork’.

“There is a need to slow down the rapid expansion of rural population in the Ring while strengthening the urban areas.

“There is no upper limit on density for larger towns on residential zoned lands.”

I’m not sure how the notion of ‘slowing down the rapid expansion of rural population in the Ring while strengthening the urban areas’ will go down with people seeking permission to build in the hinterland.

It will be interesting to see what further developments are proposed for Macroom in the near future.