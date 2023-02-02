Macroom students are national champions in Bórd Bia competition

The McEgan College team was featured in an RTÉ programme.

The McEgan College team of four, which won the Bord Bia Food For Thought award, included Kate Buckley, Brian Healy, Fatima Abdulkadir and Bridget Ward.

A team of four from Bishop McEgan College has won the national title in Bórd Bia’s Food For Thought competition which was held last week at the agency’s hub in Dublin.

The theme of the event was food sustainability, local food producers, food waste and low food miles.

These are very relevant subjects in the current climate as numerous studies have found that people waste an enormous amount of food on an annual basis.

The McEgan College team of four included Kate Buckley, Brian Healy, Fatima Abdulkadir and Bridget Ward and the teachers and students at the school are very proud of the team's achievement.

I wonder is there any possiblity that Macroom might develop a system to eliminate or at least reduce the amount of food waste?