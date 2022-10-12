Macroom snapper James O’Driscoll plays a Peaky Blinder

THE above photograph of a group of ‘Peaky Blinders’ likely lads is one of the many outstanding photos taken by Macroom wedding photographer James O’Driscoll, whose portfolio of nuptial pictures is gaining him a growing reputation.

James has earned attention for his wedding photographs on globally recognised websites which celebrate the best of this very particular branch of photography, and it’s no wonder as he has an eye for the spectacular.

When it was put to him that the wedding depicted in the above photograph would have a ‘Peaky Blinders’ theme, he told the group that they should go for it, grow their hair and moustaches long, and these would be shaved to conform with the look made famous by Thomas Shelby and his Birmingham band of gangsters in the TV series of the same name.

And the result was an outstanding success. If this crowd arrived in your local pub, you might sip your pint with a little more trepidation, such is the uncanny similarity in looks to Thomas and his crew.

While the lads did the needful in terms of their appearance, James utilised some of his photographer’s box of tricks to generate the smoke effect, and the result is an atmospheric photo for the ages. James has been invited to submit his photographs to the prestigious Wedisson website, a site for the world’s best wedding photos, and his work is gaining more and more attention.