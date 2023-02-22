Macroom sees resumption of amateur dramatics, choral groups and other signs of normal life

Macroom’s Local Vocals group meets every Thursday evening at 7pm in the Chapel Hill School of Art.

IT hardly seems that a week goes by these days without some notification or posting about another social activity making a comeback.

Recently I’ve noticed the return of amateur dramatics as groups begin to publicise upcoming productions.

In Clondrohid Community Hall, for instance, the Ahakeera Drama Group are presenting Nobody’s Talking To Me, a play by Tommy Marren, on March 3.

The action takes place in Mattie and Maggie Conway’s kitchen on the day of their 40th wedding anniversary. However, what should be a day of great celebration is anything but! The ‘happy couple’ haven’t spoken a single word to one another for 10 years and when the parish priest decides to surprise them by dropping in to renew their marriage vows all hell breaks loose!

Communications between Mattie and Maggie have broken down. Mattie’s eccentric sister, Minnie, is feeling the pressure and the Conways’ only daughter, Josephine, is courting Andy Walsh – best described as ‘a sandwich short of a picnic’.

A wake in the neighbourhood, a complicated crossword, an over-used handkerchief, a frustrated priest the appearance of an old flame and a surprise party all make for a night of mayhem.

It sounds like a good night out to me!

Local Vocals is another group who are providing a much needed social and cultural outlet for the singers among us.

The group meets every Thursday at 7pm in the Chapel Hill School of Art. It costs €5 per class. Bring along a willingness to sing with gusto!