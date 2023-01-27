Cork

Macroom 'neglected' for over 20 years as town awaited bypass – Cllr Martin Coughlan

An elected member of Macroom Municipal District Council said that he would hate to see what would happen to the state of the town without the work of the local Tidy Towns volunteers.

corkman

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

The town of Macroom has been neglected for over 20 years as it awaited the bypass opened just before Christmas, a member of the local Municipal Council has said.

Cllr Martin Coughlan told his colleagues at the January meeting of the local authority during a discussion on the lack of staff to carry out cleaning of gulleys and shores as well as other routine maintenance that he shuddered to think what state the town would be in if the local Tidy Towns Committee had to fold for any reason. 

