Macroom 'neglected' for over 20 years as town awaited bypass – Cllr Martin Coughlan

The town of Macroom has been neglected for over 20 years as it awaited the bypass opened just before Christmas, a member of the local Municipal Council has said.

Cllr Martin Coughlan told his colleagues at the January meeting of the local authority during a discussion on the lack of staff to carry out cleaning of gulleys and shores as well as other routine maintenance that he shuddered to think what state the town would be in if the local Tidy Towns Committee had to fold for any reason.

The matter of the blocked shores had been raised by Cllr Ted Lucey who expressed his frustration at the amount of surface water on the town’s streets and public areas due to the shores and gulleys being blocked.

"It’s important that we get the town back in a good state,” said Cllr Lucey, referring to the opportunity afforded by the opening of the bypass on almost two months ago.

He said that Transport Infrastructure Ireland and Cork County Council should be written to ascertain what resources would be available to the town, and in what timeframe, to help it spruce up in order to be more presentable as it anticipated more visitors

He said that the main road through the town should be resurfaced as it had suffered decades of damage due to the heavy traffic passing through Macroom.

“People can’t walk some of the streets there,” he said, pointing out that they were afraid of being splashed by passing traffic going through surface water and other related issues. “It’s just desperate and I’m afraid this could slip through the cracks.”

Other councillors supported Cllr Lucey’s remarks and urged that a letter should be sent to Cork County Council’s Director of Services, Pádraig Barrett, to seek information regarding the resources that would be made available and the timeframe.

One of the most trenchant contributions was made by Cllr Martin Coughlan who is a stalwart in the local Tidy Towns Committee. “Our town, from one end to the other, was neglected for twenty years or more due to the fact that we were waiting for the bypass,” said Cllr. Coughlan.

"Now I don’t expect miracles and nothing will happen fast but there are some parts of the street that could do with some temporary measures at least, it would help.

"Staffing levels in the town are at an all time low – gutters and drains must be cleaned at least twice a year and I doubt they’re even touched and that’s not just on the main street but there are some estates throughout the town where there are gulleys blocked at some stage and there are gulleys sinking.”

He said the lack of a town foreman was being felt keenly. “There was a time when there was something like that and you’d just tell it to the town foreman and the job was done within a week or a fortnight and now we don’t have the staff.”

At present there were only two employed for this type of work by the Council and while he said they were doing their best, Cllr Coughlan said that level of staffing wasn’t enough. “It just doesn’t work,” he said.

Cllr Coughlan added that one of the difficulties was that residents weren’t able to do some of the work themselves because of issues such as health and safety restrictions.

“I don’t see any hope of anything changing until there’s more bodies on the ground,” he said “I’d hate to see what would happen in the morning if the Tidy Towns folded.”