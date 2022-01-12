Cork

Macroom man Morgan McSweeney, Director of Elections for UK Labour, may be facing a General Election battle sooner rather than later given the current volatility in the UK. Labour are well ahead in the polls for the first time since 2014.

Morgan McSweeney was the mascot for the Macroom Intermediate footballers when they won the county title in 1982. He's pictured here at the front of the team.

Keir Starmer, UK Labour Party leader, selected Morgan McSweeney to be the party's Director of Elections for the next General Election

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing calls for his resignation following the latest controversy over parties held at 10 Downing Street in defiance of strict lockdown rules.

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

MACROOM man Morgan McSweeney was more interested in sport than politics during his youth but his career has taken him to a position in the UK Labour Party which gives him a key role in the battle to get the party back into power after more than 10 years in the wilderness.

Now he’s the Director of Elections for the party as it ramps up its preparations for a future British General Election in which its aim will be to overturn the Conservative majority, rebuild the ‘red wall’ and eject Boris Johnson from 10 Downing Street as Keir Starmer takes the helm of a troubled country.

