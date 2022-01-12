MACROOM man Morgan McSweeney was more interested in sport than politics during his youth but his career has taken him to a position in the UK Labour Party which gives him a key role in the battle to get the party back into power after more than 10 years in the wilderness.

Now he’s the Director of Elections for the party as it ramps up its preparations for a future British General Election in which its aim will be to overturn the Conservative majority, rebuild the ‘red wall’ and eject Boris Johnson from 10 Downing Street as Keir Starmer takes the helm of a troubled country.

Though backrooms may not be as smoke filled as they used to be, Morgan is very much someone who is shy of the limelight and is keen to leave to speaking about his role in the party to friends, colleagues and elected politicians who know him and are familar with his work.

Morgan, now 44, grew up in Macroom where his family still lives. He attended De La Salle college, played football for Macroom at underage and was the mascot when Macroom won the Intermediate County Championship in 1982. He also boxed at Rylane Boxing Club and still avidly follows Cork’s hurlers and footballers.

He regularly returns to the town to visit his parents, two sisters, friends, and extended family – although the pandemic has curtailed tha’s family was always politically engaged, they campaigned for the Creeds, he was always more interested in sports as a youth.

After school Morgan travelled to London, later he lived and worked on a kibbutz in Israel. In London he worked as a labourer for a while on building sites. During that time, he met a lot of older Irish immigrant labourers. He was struck by the challenges in their lives which were marked by low pay and insecure work.On the Kibbutz, he gained an appreciation of people working together for the common good.

Both experiences were profound influences which ultimately led him to choose to work in politics.

Like many Irish who went to England from Ireland at the time, Morgan would have been out for a good time and a bit of adventure. Macroom in the 1990s wasn’t a place people had to leave.

Before him he would have found people of older generations for whom the choices weren’t as easy.

As a friend close to Morgan said: “There were a lot of people who came over in the 1980s and 1970s, people from Longford, Westmeath, Mayo - they didn’t want to leave Ireland but they didn’t have a choice. They got themselves into a situation - some got into jobs and were ok while others were labourers, their work was very casual and their pay wasn’t great - it wasn’t just a case of UK bosses screwing over the Irish guys, a lot of the bosses were Irish as well.”

Morgan joined the Labour Party after being inspired by the Good Friday agreement. He went to Middlesex University to study politics as a mature student. His first job working directly for the Labour Party was on the reception desk at their Head Office.

While working as a Politics intern at the Labour Party HQ in London, the receptionist stood on a nail, and he was drafted in as a short-term replacement.

As a Labour Party colleague said: “Along the way, he tried different things out, he went for things, he was lucky, he had really good people who helped him.”

Among these was Margaret McDonagh, the then General Secretary of the Labour Party, a role he would fill himself many years later. Margaret was, like many others in the party, second generation Irish with parents from Mayo and Meath.

While being Irish may have helped Morgan get his foot in the door, it was his attitude and his success in his many roles which helped him make his way up the ladder within the party.

His first foray into the business end of political parties was in 2003 in North Wales for the Welsh Senedd elections.

It was clear that he was hooked on elections during that first foray.

“He loved working with people, he loved the strategy, he loved competing against the other side, he oved trying out new way of connecting with people,” a source close to Morgan said.

It was the first election in which he was involved, and they won, if only by the skin of their teeth.

Several other successful elections followed but it wasn’t until he was involved in a losing campaign, in Hammersmith in London, that he learned that losing campaigns were valuable learning experiences.

“Losing elections really taught us alot more about campaigns because when you win you kind of assume that you’ve done everything right, you don’t really examine it too much,” said a colleague who worked alongside Morgan in those early elections.

By 2004, he was organising the successful campaign for one of Labour’s candidates for the Greater London Authority.

And in 2006 he ran Labour’s campaign to win back Lambeth Council in South London – delivering a stunning victory despite it being a particularly bad time for Labour in that year’s London council elections.

According to Steve Reed, an MP and member of the Labour Shadow Cabinet, this victory was a key turning point for Morgan as it brought him to the attention of senior Labour Party bosses.

“I was then the head of the Labour Party council members in Lambeth and we appointed Morgan as our director of elections and we won by a landslide,” he said.

After that Morgan went to Barking and Dagenham where he masterminded the defeat of all the sitting BNP councillors on that council. Coincidentally that constituency contains a large ex pat community from Cork as it was to the Ford plant there many from the city relocated when the motor giant pulled out of Cork.

“What Morgan did was help us reconnect with our voters - we had lost contact with our own people - he helped us begin to talk about things that mattered to them.”

In 2012 Morgan became Head of Office for the Labour Group at the Local Government Association which is a national organisation for Labour councillors. In 2017 he took on the role of Director for Labour Together - a group that developed strategies to reconnect Labour with voters and challenge extremism inside the Labour Party.

He became involved in the battle which came to the forefront during Jeremy Corbyn’s time as Labour leader, an effort to counter a growing perception that the party had a strong anti-semitic element within it which repelled Jewish members as well as damaging its public image.

Morgan worked to tackle antisemitism within the Labour Party and is a founder of the Center For Countering Digital Hate - an organisation originally set up to dismantle coordinated online antisemitic activity, a role which was noticed by Keir Starmer who appointed him as his Director of Elections when campaigning successfully to be Labour leader. In September 2021, Morgan was given the pivotal role of Labour’s national Campaign Director with full responsibility for preparations for the next General Election Campaign as well as all major campaigns for the Labour Party.

In this role, he liaises with the campaign directors of other centre-left parties across Europe and the world to share learning and thinking.

Getting Labour back into power is a huge task, but Labour is currently leading in opinion polls and Boris Johnson, once so popular, is plumbing the depths of approval ratings for his performance as Prime Minister. Politics never sleeps and the course of elections can be changed by random and unexpected events.

There is unlikely to be a General Election in the UK until 2023/24 and there may be a new Tory party leader and PM by then, and that might make the challenge more difficult. Morgan’s focus now is on helping Keir Starmer win votes and become Britain’s next Prime Minister.

According to Steve Reed, Labour is on course to regain pole position in the UK though he admits they’re a long away from that just yet: “We haven’t been ahead in the opinion polls since 2014,” he said and indicating his recognition of Morgan’s role in the resurgence of Labour since its worst defeat in 80 years, he warned Irish political parties eyeing the talented Macroom man to revive their own political fortunes.“You can’t have him.”

That robust response is unlikely to quench the interest in Morgan McSweeney from his native land.