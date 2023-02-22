Macroom Lions Club launches appeal for Turkey/Syria quake victims

A man walks near destroyed properties in the aftermath of the deadly earthquake in Antakya, Hatay province, Turkey. Photo: Reuters/Thaier Al-Sudani

The generous spirit of Macroom is being invoked again, this time to come to the aid of the surviovors of one of the worst natural disasters to ever occur.

The earthquakes which devastated parts of Syria and Turkey more than two weeks ago has left almost 50,000 people dead and many more injured and countless millions homeless.

The local Macroom and District Lions Club is joining with the international branch of the global movement to do what they can to support their counterpars in Turkey and the other impacted areas.

The Macroom branch has committed €1,000 to the fund, which will go directly to the clubs in the affected communities.

Macroom Lions Club is asking schools, firms, families to make a contribution or if locals can hold a fund-raising event.

Among the events which could be hosted are a No Uniform Day, a Coffee Morning or Bake Sale.

“Any funds raised or any donations can be made to the Macroom and District Lions Club account, marked “EARTHQUAKE APPEAL” and we will transfer these, along with our €1,000 to the fund,” the club said in a statement.

“WHAT YOU GIVE, THEY GET!!

“No admin fees, no messing, Lions Clubs in the affected areas will use these funds to help their communities and those worst affected.”

Bank Account Details:

BIC: IPBSIE2D

IBAN: IE88IPBS99071122475524”

Give as much as you can as soon as you can.