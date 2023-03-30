Macroom is humming with the buzz of learning

Some of those who attended the Speed Gaelge event facilitated by Gaeltacht Mhúscraí Language Planning Officer, Eibhlín Ní Lionáird, as part of the Lifelong Learning Week events that are ongoing in Macroom and throughout the county.

Since the beginning of this week, the buzz of learning has been very noticeable around Macroom as we’re in the middle of the Lifelong Learning Festival which is being organised through the Sulán/Sullane Further Education Centre on New Street.

On Tuesday the Castle Hotel played host to a Speed Gaeilge event which was being organised by the Language Planning Officer in Gaeltacht Mhúscraí Eibhlín Ní Lionáird. It’s an event which sees people, much like in a speed dating scenario, have short two or three minute chats as Gaeilge before moving on to the next person. By all accounts, bhí comhrá taithneamhach ag gach éinne!

Other events which have taken place or are scheduled to go ahead before the end of the week include a digital support workshop in the G-teic in Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh (Wednesday), a Herbs for Health information session in the Sullane Centre between 10am-midday and a workshop on Macramé - the art of decorative knot making used for making wall hangings or baskets - for Thursday evening, getting underway at 5pm.

On Friday morning CDYS Macroom hosts a creative workshop in making Easter floral wreaths and you could do worse that afternoon than going along to the Men’s Shed in Masseytown for a chat about woodcraft.

And you can end the week on a musical high note by getting along to the Sullane Centre for an evening of community singing with a mixture of traditional, folk and contemporary songs.

All in all, it looks like a great line up and hopefully people get a taste again of the joy of learning. As a teacher of adult learners, it’s good to see lifelong learning being celebrated.