Macroom groups organise potentially life-saving courses

Being able to correctly administer chest compressions to a heart attack victim or operate a defibrillator could save lives.

corkman

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

Macroom Parish is seeking volunteers to take part in a course which could prove to be life-saving for somebody.

Mass-goers are asked to volunteer to attend a half-day training course in Macroom on March 25. The parish is paying for the training.

You will learn (i) how to give CPR chest compressions (ii) how to use a defibrillator.

These skills could help save the life of someone in the street or in the church or in your own home. Family homes are where most lives are saved by CPR.

If you’re interested send your name by text to Con at 086 1974427,

First aid course for local club coaches

Local doctor Con Kelleher is among a group organising a first aid training course on Saturday morning (9.45-11.45) in the Sports Complex.

The course is aimed at coaches of local clubs and while a small fee is payable the potential return is incalculable.

It will enable coaches give good care or even save a life or prevent a permanent disability to active sports people and the information will be imparted in a friendly straightforward way.

