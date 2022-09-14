Macroom GAA club remembers the glory days of 1982 and looks forward to the future

MACROOM GAA stalwarts gathered at the weekend for a celebration of a memorable victory for the club, the last county championship won by the premier team.
It was back in 1982 and while my memory is vague, I do have a recollection of a certain local TD, Michael Creed, lining out in the half back line. Colman Corrigan also featured in the line out.
There were other stars of course - but a Naomh Abán wouldn’t be expected to remember them all! After what happened recently in Premier Intermediate Championship in Cill na Martra in particular. Painful.
It was a good weekend for Macroom GAA as they also held a very successful golf classic on the local course.
They were joined at the prize-giving by the club’s most recent winning side, members of the Under 12 team who recently added to the club’s trophy cabinet.
Go n-éirí leo go léir sa todhchaí!