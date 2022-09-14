Macroom GAA club remembers the glory days of 1982 and looks forward to the future

The Macroom GAA club last won the County Championship in 1982. The veterans of that intermediate campaign were feted at a reunion recently.

Members of the Macroom Under 12 team, fresh from their most recent victory, joined more senior club members at the Macroom GAA golf classic.

The Macroom Intermediate team which won the 1982 County Championship. The team members and their families and supporters had a reunion the other night in town.

MACROOM GAA stalwarts gathered at the weekend for a celebration of a memorable victory for the club, the last county championship won by the premier team.

It was back in 1982 and while my memory is vague, I do have a recollection of a certain local TD, Michael Creed, lining out in the half back line. Colman Corrigan also featured in the line out.

There were other stars of course - but a Naomh Abán wouldn’t be expected to remember them all! After what happened recently in Premier Intermediate Championship in Cill na Martra in particular. Painful.

It was a good weekend for Macroom GAA as they also held a very successful golf classic on the local course.

They were joined at the prize-giving by the club’s most recent winning side, members of the Under 12 team who recently added to the club’s trophy cabinet.

Go n-éirí leo go léir sa todhchaí!