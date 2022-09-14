Macroom Food & Craft Festival promises a taste of Ukraine

Blas from the past! Helen Hallissey of Macroom Food Festival, Denis Cronin, Castle Hotel, and Connie-Jane Lovell pictured with local produce from McCarthys Fruit and Veg, at Macroom Castle. This year's event takes place on September 25.

VISITORs to this year’s food festival - which takes place between midday and 6pm on Sunday, September 25 - will have an opportunity to get a taste of Ukrainian food from recently arrived refugees from the country invaded earlier this year by Vladisinmir Putin.

Ukrainian dishes won’t be the only country to be represented at the festival which takes place in the town square. Also on the bill of fare is food from Georgia, Nigeria, Iraq, El Salvador, South Africa, Albania, Mauritius, Somalia, Botswana and Nicaraqua.

There will also be plenty of other food and drink stalls and, for the first time this year, a strong craft element in recognition of the many artists and artisans living and working in the locality.

Last year’s food festival marked a tentative return to the fray following a pandemic hiatus - but this time promises a bigger and better event. Hopefully in years to come we will get the food trail and other features of the festival which carved out its own place in the calendar since its inception in 2011.

Worth mentioning also this year is the Pop Up Gaeltacht which will be taking place at the Comharchumann Forbartha Mhúscraí stand.

In the not too distant future, in a matter of weeks, there will be, I understand, a public meeting to discuss Macroom’s future as a ‘Baile Seirbhíse/Service Town’ for the Múscraí Gaeltacht.

More details of that anon - and as soon as I get more details about the festival, I will share them here with you also!