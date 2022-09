IS fearr rith maith ná.....Cllr Gobnait Moynihan was out for a run on Saturday - the Dingle Marathon no less - and she met up with fellow Cúil Aodha man, Seán Óg Ó Duinnín, on the course. Seán Óg is well known as the Príomh Oide in Scoil Mhuire, Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh and was to be seen treading the boards in the recent musical, Shame the Devil, about an incident from the War of Independence.