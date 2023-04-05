Macroom councilllors green light community allocations of €214k

Councillors pay tribute to hard work of local communities
ELECTED members of Macroom Municipal District Council were in a generous mood at Friday’s meeting of the authority as they approved grant allocations totalling more than €214k for local groups from a number of discretionary funds .a
Among the projects for which funding has been sought and granted were applications for support for Christmas lighting, defibrillators, gym equipment, lawn mowers and electronic speed limit signs.
The Council’s Municipal District Officer Marie O’Leary told the councillors who were all present for Friday’s meeting that a total of 91 applications had been received for projects with an estimated cost totalling more than €1.5m and said this was an indication of the popularity of the general municipal allocation (GMA) which encompasses four funds. These are the Community Contract, the Capital Fund, the Amenity Fund and the Members’ Discretionary Fund.
“There’s a huge interest in the funds - our allocation remained the same as last year - €197,253 - but we were also able to allocate some funds due to lapsed grants from previous years - that was €17,304 - so that brings it up to an overall allocation for consideration today of €214,557 - so that’s a considerable amount to be allocated.”
She explained that out of the 91 applications, five were considered ineligible and six were deemed to be duplicates - where one community group would have made multiple allocations , “In the interests of fairness and the number of applications, we contacted those groups and they opted to proceed with one application of their choosing.”
A further six applications that came in for the GMA which were deemed appropriate for the Town Development Fund.
The funds were allocated in the following manner. A total of €32,550 was shared between nine successful applications under the Community Contract. While 17 applications were received under the capital fund a number of those were transferred to the Amenity Fund. In total five applications were allocated a total of €65,000.
A total of 64 applications were received under the Amenity Fund and after some were deemed ineligible and others were moved from other funds to the Amenity Fund as it was considered more appropriate, a total of €94,950 was allocated to 60 applicants.
The councillors also have a small discretionary fund from which they can allocate funds. This was set at €5,000. The councillors were delighted so much funding could be allocated to the many deserving groups in the municipal district and thanked the MDO and her team for their efforts to process the applications and apportion the funding to the different groups.
Amenity Fund
109th Ballinora Scout Group €800
ACR Heritage €500
Aghinagh GAA €7,500
Aubane Social Club €250
Aghabullogue Christmas Lights Group €7,500
Aghabullogue GAA €2,000
Ballinagree Scarecrow Fest €1,000
Ballinora and District Community Assoc. €1,500
Ballinora GAA €2,400
Canovee GAA €1,000
Carriganima Community Committee €1,200
Carriganima Community Devt Group €1,000
Clondrohid Communityu Hall CLG €1,000
Clondrohid Community Recreational Faclities €2,000
Cloughduv Camogie Club €800
Coachford AFC €2,000
Coachford Christmas Lights €1,500
Coiste Forbartha Chill na Martra €200
Coiste Forbartha Chill na Martra €1,000
Cork Film Centre €500
Croí na Laoi Development Society €2,500
Crookstown Karate Club €500
Inniscarra Camogie €2,000
Cumann Peile, Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh €2,000
Cumann Peile Chill na Martra €2,000
Donoughmore Community Centre CLG €2,000
Donoughmore GAA €1,000
Inniscarra Community Centre €2,500
Iveleary GAA Club Mill €1,500
Kilmichael Festival/Vintage Club €1,000
Kilmichael GAA Club €2,000
Kilmichael Rovers €1,100
Kilmurry Christmas Lights €1,500
Kilmurry Group Defibrillator €1,200
Kilmurry Historical and Archaelogical Soc. €750
Kilmurry Village Renewal Committee €1200
Lee Valley Rowing Club €3,000
Los Zarcos FC €1,000
Macroom GAA €4,000
Macroom Girl Guides €1,000
Macroom Golf Club €3,000
Macroom History Group €100
Macroom Town Park Trustees €2,000
Meadowlands Residents Association €3,000
Michael Collins Commemoration Cttee. €3,000
Millstreet and District Housing Assoc. CLG €200
Millstreet Mens’ Shed €2,500
Millstreet Pitch and Putt Club €1,000
Millstreet Town Park Committee €1,500
Muskerry Rugby Club €2,000
Naomh Abán CLG, Baile Mhúirne €4,500
Roinn na nÓg, Cill na Martra €2,000
Rylane Amateur Boxing Club €1,000
St/ John’s GAA CLub €2,000
St Vals Ladies Football Club €1,000
Peileadóirí an tSulain, Cúil Aodha €750
The Lawn,Mount Massey €500
The Orchard Residents Association €500
Tiny Feet Fairy Garden €1,000
Macroom Projects
Twinning €5,000
Macroom Festival €8,000
Farnanes Works to Picnic Area €2.000
TareltonAmenityWorks €1,500
Cloghroe New Signage €557
Capital Fund
Laochra Óg Hurling and Football Club €10,000
Macroom FC €20,000
Millstreet GAA €15,000
Rylane Community Park Association €10,000
The Crann Centre €10,000
Community Contract
Ballymakeera Tidy Towns €1,200
Carraigadrohid Killinardrish Tidy Towns €1,200
Coachford Tidy Towns €2,500
Coiste Bailte Slachtmhara, Cúil Aodha €200
Coiste Forbartha Bhéal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh €2,500
Coiste Forbartha Réidh na nDoirí €750
Macroom Tidy Towns €16,000
Millstreet Tidy Towns €7,000
Tidy Towns Cill na Martra €1,200
Town Development Fund
Macroom
Macroom Festival Lights €20,000
St Patrick’s Day Parade (Macroom) €10,000
Macroom Food Festival €4,000
Floral Displays Macroom €4,000
Macroom Castle Demesne Project €5,000
Macroom Twinning €5,000
Macroom Paint Scheme €5,000
Tourist Promotion of Macroom €5,000
Millstreet
Festival Lights Millstreet €8,000
Improvements to Old Fire Station, Millstreet €27,000
Millstreet Paint Scheme €5,000
Members Discretionary Fund €5,000