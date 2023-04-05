Macroom councilllors green light community allocations of €214k

ELECTED members of Macroom Municipal District Council were in a generous mood at Friday’s meeting of the authority as they approved grant allocations totalling more than €214k for local groups from a number of discretionary funds .a

Among the projects for which funding has been sought and granted were applications for support for Christmas lighting, defibrillators, gym equipment, lawn mowers and electronic speed limit signs.

The Council’s Municipal District Officer Marie O’Leary told the councillors who were all present for Friday’s meeting that a total of 91 applications had been received for projects with an estimated cost totalling more than €1.5m and said this was an indication of the popularity of the general municipal allocation (GMA) which encompasses four funds. These are the Community Contract, the Capital Fund, the Amenity Fund and the Members’ Discretionary Fund.

“There’s a huge interest in the funds - our allocation remained the same as last year - €197,253 - but we were also able to allocate some funds due to lapsed grants from previous years - that was €17,304 - so that brings it up to an overall allocation for consideration today of €214,557 - so that’s a considerable amount to be allocated.”

She explained that out of the 91 applications, five were considered ineligible and six were deemed to be duplicates - where one community group would have made multiple allocations , “In the interests of fairness and the number of applications, we contacted those groups and they opted to proceed with one application of their choosing.”

A further six applications that came in for the GMA which were deemed appropriate for the Town Development Fund.

The funds were allocated in the following manner. A total of €32,550 was shared between nine successful applications under the Community Contract. While 17 applications were received under the capital fund a number of those were transferred to the Amenity Fund. In total five applications were allocated a total of €65,000.

A total of 64 applications were received under the Amenity Fund and after some were deemed ineligible and others were moved from other funds to the Amenity Fund as it was considered more appropriate, a total of €94,950 was allocated to 60 applicants.

The councillors also have a small discretionary fund from which they can allocate funds. This was set at €5,000. The councillors were delighted so much funding could be allocated to the many deserving groups in the municipal district and thanked the MDO and her team for their efforts to process the applications and apportion the funding to the different groups.

Amenity Fund

109th Ballinora Scout Group €800

ACR Heritage €500

Aghinagh GAA €7,500

Aubane Social Club €250

Aghabullogue Christmas Lights Group €7,500

Aghabullogue GAA €2,000

Ballinagree Scarecrow Fest €1,000

Ballinora and District Community Assoc. €1,500

Ballinora GAA €2,400

Canovee GAA €1,000

Carriganima Community Committee €1,200

Carriganima Community Devt Group €1,000

Clondrohid Communityu Hall CLG €1,000

Clondrohid Community Recreational Faclities €2,000

Cloughduv Camogie Club €800

Coachford AFC €2,000

Coachford Christmas Lights €1,500

Coiste Forbartha Chill na Martra €200

Coiste Forbartha Chill na Martra €1,000

Cork Film Centre €500

Croí na Laoi Development Society €2,500

Crookstown Karate Club €500

Inniscarra Camogie €2,000

Cumann Peile, Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh €2,000

Cumann Peile Chill na Martra €2,000

Donoughmore Community Centre CLG €2,000

Donoughmore GAA €1,000

Inniscarra Community Centre €2,500

Iveleary GAA Club Mill €1,500

Kilmichael Festival/Vintage Club €1,000

Kilmichael GAA Club €2,000

Kilmichael Rovers €1,100

Kilmurry Christmas Lights €1,500

Kilmurry Group Defibrillator €1,200

Kilmurry Historical and Archaelogical Soc. €750

Kilmurry Village Renewal Committee €1200

Lee Valley Rowing Club €3,000

Los Zarcos FC €1,000

Macroom GAA €4,000

Macroom Girl Guides €1,000

Macroom Golf Club €3,000

Macroom History Group €100

Macroom Town Park Trustees €2,000

Meadowlands Residents Association €3,000

Michael Collins Commemoration Cttee. €3,000

Millstreet and District Housing Assoc. CLG €200

Millstreet Mens’ Shed €2,500

Millstreet Pitch and Putt Club €1,000

Millstreet Town Park Committee €1,500

Muskerry Rugby Club €2,000

Naomh Abán CLG, Baile Mhúirne €4,500

Roinn na nÓg, Cill na Martra €2,000

Rylane Amateur Boxing Club €1,000

St/ John’s GAA CLub €2,000

St Vals Ladies Football Club €1,000

Peileadóirí an tSulain, Cúil Aodha €750

The Lawn,Mount Massey €500

The Orchard Residents Association €500

Tiny Feet Fairy Garden €1,000



Macroom Projects

Twinning €5,000

Macroom Festival €8,000

Farnanes Works to Picnic Area €2.000

TareltonAmenityWorks €1,500

Cloghroe New Signage €557

Capital Fund

Laochra Óg Hurling and Football Club €10,000

Macroom FC €20,000

Millstreet GAA €15,000

Rylane Community Park Association €10,000

The Crann Centre €10,000

Community Contract

Ballymakeera Tidy Towns €1,200

Carraigadrohid Killinardrish Tidy Towns €1,200

Coachford Tidy Towns €2,500

Coiste Bailte Slachtmhara, Cúil Aodha €200

Coiste Forbartha Bhéal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh €2,500

Coiste Forbartha Réidh na nDoirí €750

Macroom Tidy Towns €16,000

Millstreet Tidy Towns €7,000

Tidy Towns Cill na Martra €1,200

Town Development Fund

Macroom

Macroom Festival Lights €20,000

St Patrick’s Day Parade (Macroom) €10,000

Macroom Food Festival €4,000

Floral Displays Macroom €4,000

Macroom Castle Demesne Project €5,000

Macroom Twinning €5,000

Macroom Paint Scheme €5,000

Tourist Promotion of Macroom €5,000

Millstreet

Festival Lights Millstreet €8,000

Improvements to Old Fire Station, Millstreet €27,000

Millstreet Paint Scheme €5,000

Members Discretionary Fund €5,000