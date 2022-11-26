Macroom bypass video goes online to give us a taste of what’s to come

What motorists will see of Macroom in the future. When you see the sign, don't just drive by, call in for a refreshing cup of tea in the mid Cork capiital.

People can almost feel the fresh tar beneath their tyres such is the sense of anticipation of the opening of the Macroom bypass, the first element of a three phase 22km stretch of dual carriageway which will, it seems, revolutionise the way the people of the mid Cork town live their lives when it opens officially in less than two weeks time.

A video was commissioned and uploaded by Cork North West TD, Aindrias Moynihan, this weekend which shows some spectacular views from the sky of the 8km stretch between Coolcower and Carrigaphooka which is to be opened on December 9 by An Taoiseach, Mícheál Martin.

It will probably be one of the last acts by Mr. Martin as Taoiseach as the Corkman prepares to hand over the reins of power to Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar on December 17.

There was a helpful alert posted as well by another concerned citizen who pointed out that the speed limit on the stretch of dual carriageway will be 100kmh, not the 120kmh that pertains on motorways such as M/N 8 or the likes. So, if your food is inclined to pump the gas, ease off. It’s good advice at any time for safety’s sake but it’s also valuable counsel in terms of your bank account. Paying speeding fines coming up to Christmas or at any time isn’t the ideal way to spend your hard earned Euro.

This has been a huge project which was a long time coming. It’s shortly going to be a reality and it begs the question whether or not Macroom is ready for the transformative impact this bypass will have on the lives of the townspeople and the shape of the future for the community.

These are all questions for later. For now, enjoy the early Christmas present and take it easy on the road!