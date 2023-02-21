Macroom buffalos don’t need to roam – they have wi-fi!

The feeding system at the farm allows the farmer to monitor the feeding patterns of the buffalo calves thanks to the Starlink system which was installed by Lee Valley Broadband Solutions.

MACROOM Buffalo Farm has taken a giant step into the future with the installation of a new satellite system which means it will be better able to monitor the feeding patterns of calves in their first few months of life.

The installation of the Star Link system at the farm means the calves at the very least won’t be roaming - as the song goes – as their home for the first nine or ten weeks of life is connected to wireless broadband.

According to Thomas Meehan, the farm manager at Macroom Buffalo Farm, the time had come to update the feeding system and having looked at all the options, they found this sytem which allows them monitor how much food and milk is being consumed by the calves and he can do this now from his own phone thanks to the broadband link.

“You can monitor the calves better because you have 24 hour access,” he said. “If there’s a query whether a calf had drunk its milk that day, we could check.”

Patrick McSweeney, Lee Valley Broadband Solutions, who installed the system said he was very busy installing the Star Link and other systems in the mid-Cork area as people were tired of waiting for the fibre which isn’t due in some places in the region until 2026.

“There’s alot of demand for the service as people are trying to do other things rather than wait for the fibre,” he said.