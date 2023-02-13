Uisce Éireann has issued a statement rescinding the Boil Water notice which had been in effect in Macroom since November 13.

LONG suffering residents of Macroom who have been living under a Boil Water notice for the past months finally got respite on Monday after Uisce Éireann said the water was now safe to use as normal.

The warning to boil water was issued on November 13 due to increased turbidity impacting the treatment processes at the water treatment plant.

According to a statement issued on Monday, Uisce Éireann operation and compliance experts worked with colleagues in Cork County Council to carry out the necessary works to enable the notice to be lifted as quickly as possible.

The statement said the notice was lifted following consultation with the HSE.

Uisce Éireann Operations Lead, Niall O’Riordan said: “Uisce Éireann wishes to thank everyone for their patience, co-operation and assistance during this Boil Water Notice. We are grateful to the media, elected representatives and members of the public who shared these updates.”

In the longer term, Uisce Éireann has said it iis progressing a major project to upgrade and modernise Macroom Water Treatment Plant to increase its

capacity, provide increased resilience, and secure the water supply inbMacroom and surrounding areas.

The upgrade, which has been prioritised for investment, will also include the provision of new rapid gravity type filters and new coagulation and flocculation equipment, providing increased protection against issues with raw water quality, including turbidity, and will significantly reduce occurrences of Boil Water Notices in the future. Tenders have recently been returned and it is anticipated that a contractor will be appointed in mid-2023.

Design works for the Macroom upgrade will then commence. Further updates will be provided as the project progresses.

The Uisce Éireann Customer Contact Centre (1800 278 278) is available to answer customer queries in relation to the lifting of this notice.

Further information is available on www.water.ie.

Uisce Éireann is responsible for the delivery of all public water and wastewater services in Ireland. We are committed to continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support the growth needed in housing and across our economy, while protecting the environment and safeguarding water supplies.