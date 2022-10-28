Macroom bags yet another silver medal in Tidy Towns

Members of the Macroom Tidy Towns committee putting in the hard yards picking up litter in the mid Cork town.

Macroom’s stellar silver rec\ilord in the Tidy Town’s competitions has been maintained in this year’s edition of the nationwide competition as the mid Cork capital was awarded an impressive 352 points out of a 550 maximum.

Other villages in the hinterrland also did well with good showings from Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh (335), Baile Mhic Íre (309), Baile Mhúirne (305) and Cúil Aodha (303).

There were significant mark increases for Macroom, up 13 points, and the other villages also – Cúil Aodha was up 14 while Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh had an 18 point increase while

The adjudicators were particularly impressed with the involvement by Macroom Tidy Towns of residents from the local Direct Provision facility at the River Park Hotel.

"It is heartening to see that the project work undertaken by your committee and volunteers is fully inclusive with all nationalities made welcome and encouraged to participate,” said the adjudicators in their report.

Local shops also came in for praise. “While many businesses impressed, it is not possible to refer to them all in this brief report. Notwithstanding this point, a number stood out with the Haven Pharmacy, Killian Lynch Auctioneers, Dan McCarthys, Clancy's fish shop, Quinlans, Corrigans Insurance, Matt Murphy's Pharmacy, R. Collins and Granvilles all deserving of a special mention.”

The adjudicators may not have been aware that the Dunnes Stores apartments above what they described as ‘a very attractive mixed use development’ are actually empty and have been so since 2005 when the store opened.

In Gaeltacht Mhúscraí, the leader of the pack is Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh with 352 points, which was just one point behind the winner of the overall Gaeltacht award which went to Mayo’s Béal a’Mhuirthead. It’s the long standing ambition of the Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh coiste to win the Gaeltacht award – next year could be their year!