Macra - overhaul of rural one-off housing guidelines must prevent youth emigration

THE president of Macra Na Feirme warned that unless an overhaul of guidelines for one-off rural housing addresses the needs of young people, they will vote with their feet and emigrate.

John Keane has said that the housing shortage will continue to force young people in rural Ireland to “consider their options”, including leaving the country, unless radical changes are made to the guidelines.

He said it was Macra’s understanding that the guidelines, which were due to be published before Christmas for public consultation, have been delayed once more.

Calling for their immediate publication, Mr Keane said they “must make youth sustainability in rural areas a priority.”

He pointed out that in 2011 and 2022 Macra had consulted its members on planning and housing “and a clear message emerged”.

“Guidelines need to be consistent and they must ensure that those who want to live and work in rural Ireland can do so without endless amounts of red tape and hoops to jump through,” said Mr Keane.

He said that major changes had taken place across rural Ireland since the last set of guidelines on one-off housing guidelines were published in 2005.

“Everything must be done to ensure that youth can prosper all across rural Ireland,” said Mr Keane.

“Young people in rural Ireland are considering all their options, we see many leaving to foreign shores, and our government needs to act urgently,” he added.