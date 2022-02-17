Macra Capers crews say ‘let us entertain you’

Banteer Macra looking ahead to the All Ireland Macra Capers semi finals. Picture John Tarrant

The Donoughmore Macra Capers cast looking ahead to the All Ireland Semi Final. Picture John Tarrant

ALL roads hit the Mid Cork trail to the Eire Óg GAA Pavilion, Ovens on Saturday night for the All Ireland Macra Capers semi final.

The light entertainment competition incorporates song, dance, comedy, instrumental pieces and everything in between and is the ideal opportunity for clubs and their members to gain experience in producing and performing a top class show.

Recognised as one of the highlights of the Macra calendar, five teams from across the county will compete in Ovens this weekend in a bid to reach the Grand Final. The semi final line up involves Banteer, Ballincollig, Barryroe, Glanmire and Donoughmore for what promises to be a gripping live programme.

Banteer’ s present a show titled “Nothing Gonna Stop Us” featuring an upbeat and energetic show in chorus, dance and delightful comedy. Produced by Heather Healy, the cast includes Aidan O’Donoughue, Amanda O’Sullivan, Billy Herlihy, Darragh Twomey, David Mulcahy, Elaine Herlihy, Evan O’Brien, Joseph Murphy, Karen Buckley, Kelvin O’Connor, Lisa O’Keeffe and Stephen Murphy.

Lending assistance backstage were David Murphy, John Edward Kiely and Sarah Horgan.

Donoughmore paraded a strong output of music and dance, James Healy the producer of a show titled “Work in Progress”.

Cast members feature Rachel Geaney, Saoirse Sheehan, Leah Buckley, Sarah Callanan, Brian Osborne, Micheál Collins, Bill Healy, Marie Wallace and Joanne Kiely.

The semi finals are hosted by Muskerry Macra, the night is bound to be eventful, exciting and most of all entertaining with the first curtain rising at 8pm.