Lyrics of Cork’s favourite musical son, John Spillane, inspires body of work by local artists

'The Night Gardener' by Mary Bowen Galvin - one of the pieces from the ‘Roaming’ exhibition featuring works inspired by the lyrics of John Spillane set to open at Cork County Hall.

'Holding' by Jaclyn Hargreves - one of the pieces from the ‘Roaming’ exhibition featuring works inspired by the lyrics of John Spillane set to open at Cork County Hall

A STUNNING exhibition of artworks inspired by the lyrics of one of Cork’s greatest singer/songwriters, the inimitable John Spillane, at County Hall will open to the public on Thursday (March 2).

Arguably one of Cork’s best loved musical sons, the two-time Meteor award winner will be back on home turf to open the exhibition at the County Library Gallery on the Carrigrohane Road.

Entitled ‘Roaming’ the free exhibition will feature a collection of colourful and thought-provoking works by Cork artists Mary Bowen Galvin, Colm Brady, Jaclyn Hargreaves, Catherina Hearne, Diane Magee, Sean McGuill, Noël O´Callaghan, Cliodhna O’Riordan, Latisha Reihill and Ben Reilly.

They were all tasked with using the lyrics of John Spillane’s song ‘All The Ways You Wander’, taken from his 1996 album ‘The Wells of the World’.

A musician, songwriter, performer, recording artist, storyteller, poet and self-confessed ‘dreamer’ Spillane is no stranger to wandering himself.

His 2013 album ‘Life in an Irish Town’ was inspired by his ramblings throughout Ireland for his acclaimed TG4 show ‘Spillane An Fání (Spillane The Wanderer)’.

Rooted in people, place and story, Spillane’s distinctive sound and renowned wit holds listeners in the palm of his hand, while his life performances have captivated audiences around the world.

He reverently describes his native Cork “the centre of the universe” and a source of huge creative influence throughout his career and his music encapsulates Irish traditional music in its contemporary form, reflecting the Ireland of today.

The Mayor County Cork, Cllr Danny Collins, encouraged people to visit the ‘Roaming’ exhibition, which will be open from 9am-5pm weekdays until Friday, March 24.

“The songs, stories and poems of John Spillane encapsulate what it means to be from Cork, so it seemed very fitting to use his lyrics as a prompt for this exhibition,” said Mayor Collins.

“This exhibition showcases the incredible talent our Cork artists and highlights the importance of art in our community. It was especially interesting to see how the unique interpretations of each artist developed into a range of varied and magnificent artworks,” he added.

John Spillane’s

‘All the Ways You Wander’.

‘All the ways you wander, all the ways you roam

All across great oceans, all across the foam

Through the faraway houses, through the sunsets on fire

Searching for the island of your heart’s desire

Where the sun is always shining and the oranges grow on the trees

You only have to wait two seconds there for every thing you please

In a garden of daisies, in a circle of light

Searching for the island of your heart’s delight

I’ll wait for you, like a true friend

I’ll wait for you, till the very end

And if you take the long way, if you take the long way home

Down where the magicians and the dreamers roam

Through the mountains of morning, through the valleys of night

Searching for the island of your hearts delight

I’ll wait for you, like a true friend

I’ll wait for you, till the very end

All the ways you wander, all the ways you roam

All across great oceans, all across the foam

Through the faraway houses, through the sunsets on fire

Searching for the island of your heart’s desire.’