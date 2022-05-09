Lyre bake sale raises €3,515 in dough to aid Ukraine

Paddy McAulliffe, Mallow branch of the Irish Red Cross accepts €3,515 from the proceeds of a Bake Sale in Lyre in aid of Ukraine. Included are Edel Kelleher, Lisa Crowley and Malwina Leszek. Picture John Tarrant

With hostilities continuing in Ukraine, the people of Lyre came out in force for a fundraising venture in supporting the Irish Red Cross and Unicef thanks to a hugely successful bake sale.

The Irish Red Cross has been inundated with donations, but as the humanitarian crisis worsens every day there’s so much more to do.

Staff and volunteers from the trusted global movement are not only providing food, water and shelter for families fleeing the conflict, they are also helping the injured and wounded.

Apart from the bake sale, coffee, cake and chat added to the occasion in Lyre Hall much to the delight of organisers.

“The Lyre community has been fantastic, and we’re all delighted to be doing our bit for Ukraine, these people have been through major trauma and deserve support,” said spokesperson Edel Kelleher.

Red Cross volunteer Paddy McAulliffe attended a formal get together and the presentation of €3,515 from the Lyre staging.