Loss leaves hurlers in limbo

Defeat to Kilbrin in Round two of the E. Tarrant and Sons Duhallow Junior A Hurling Championship on Friday night, has left Newmarket awaiting the outcome of the Kilbrin Castlemagner clash, to find out if they qualify for the knockout stages.

Following a strong showing in the opening round against Castlemagner, Newmarket found themselves behind 0-03 to 1-05 at the quarter hour mark. Kilbrin continueds to dominate the scoring and led 0-09 to 1-12, at the short whistle.

Into the second half, Newmarket slowly narrowed the gap, reducing it to a single puck of a ball on 43 minutes, 0-14 to 1-14. Kilbrin maintained the advantage over the next fifteen minutes and despite Newmarket registering the final two scores of the contest, Kilbrin held out to secure the win by the narrowest of margins, 0-19 to 1-17.

Team: Ben Newman, Jamie Hayes, Alan Ryan, Daniel Norton, John Ryan, Michael Cottrell (0-02), Paudie Allen, Mikey Browne, Gavin Forde (0-05, 5f), Cathal Browne (0-01), Paddy Browne, Kevin O’Sullivan (0-01), Darren O’Keeffe (0-01), Conor O’Keeffe (0-07, 6f), Barry O’Connor (0-01).Subs: Micheal Lane, Tadhg Ryan (0-01)