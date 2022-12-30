Cork

Looking back at Cork’s big stories in January 2022

Omicron rolls in as restrictions eased early in New Year

A large crowd assembled in Kanturk Town Park for the Vigil in memory of the late Ashling Murphy. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald. Expand
The Rock Bar in Newmarket was rocking a full house with everyone in high spirits when normal opening hours resumed, as depicted by Paul O' Connor, Britney O' Rourke and Jamie O' Rourke. Expand

After a relatively sociable Christmas 2021 and New Year, 2022 began with a growing wave of a new COVID variant: Omicron.

Despite widespread vaccinations in the latter part of the previous year, the Omicron variant proved much more infectious, and the Christmas and New Year festivities – limited though they were – brought on a fresh wave of infections, which had serious consequences.

