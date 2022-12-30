Looking back at Cork’s big stories in January 2022

After a relatively sociable Christmas 2021 and New Year, 2022 began with a growing wave of a new COVID variant: Omicron.

Despite widespread vaccinations in the latter part of the previous year, the Omicron variant proved much more infectious, and the Christmas and New Year festivities – limited though they were – brought on a fresh wave of infections, which had serious consequences.

In the first week of the year, The Corkman reported that businesses across Cork were struggling under the impact of the Omicron variant, with staff shortages causing many to either scale down their operations or temporarily close their doors.

While bars seemed particularly badly affected, with several closing down, the soaring infection figures were hitting businesses right across the spectrum.

One, the Rathcormac Inn, posted online that due to a number of cases identified among customers, management had decided it was “best to close the premises until further notice”.

Cheers Bar in Fermoy also temporarily closed its doors, with management saying it was “our priority to try and keep all our customers and staff safe”.

Other businesses in the town, while remaining open, were also coming under pressure as staff reported either having COVID or being close contacts.

Riordan’s SuperValu took to social media, saying they were short staffed, asking that people “have patience as we are doing our best to serve our customers in an efficient manner”.

It was the same nationally, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin predicting that the Omicron wave would continue to rise, and it seemed things were destined to get worse before they got better – which proved to be the case.

Meanwhile, the president of Mallow Chamber, Sharon Cregg, said businesses in the town were facing similar problems, with one local barber left with no option but to close his doors to customers for a week.

“I was in a local bank on Wednesday and they only had two floor staff on duty. Speaking to other business owners in the town, it is clear that many are struggling to remain open with skeleton staff,” said Sharon Cregg.

“The feedback that I have been getting is that close contacts is the main issue that is keeping people away from work. The lack of PCR testing is not helping the situation either. Perhaps a move to reduce isolation periods would help.”

Sharon said that at a time when businesses are normally quiet, the current situation has come as a hammer blow to them.

“Not only do they have to face staff shortages, people also seem concerned about social mixing, meaning those outlets that are open are under additional financial pressure, so they simply have to keep going. For many, closing even just for a few days would be a disaster,” said Sharon.

“We are being led to believe that the situation might ease over the next two weeks. For the sake of the business community here in Mallow and, indeed, across the whole of North Cork, I hope this will be the case so we can all move on.”

Indeed, throughout the month all sorts of disruptions were to be felt due to COVID-19, with the usual annual events such as AGMs, socials and shows either postponed or cancelled altogether.

Meanwhile, schools struggled to remain open with both pupils and staff affected.

However, by the end of the month it had settled down, but it still came as a surprise to many when Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced the lifting of almost all restrictions just before the end of January.

News snippets from January 2022

‘Mallow News’ closes

ONE of Ireland’s favourite Twitter accounts signalled that its last satirical tweet had been sent as the New Year dawned.

Mallow News, which was authored by the mostly anonymous ‘Stephen’, who lived in the locality of Mallow, had acquired more than 40,000 followers after more than six years of posting often pricelessly funny takes on the news stories of the day. The account began in May 2015 but it announced its closure with two tweets issued on New Year’s Eve. “Happy New Year! The offices of Mallow News will now be closed for 2022 and beyond ... Thanks to all for the retweets and likes etc. Take care! Try not to die!”

Air filters for schools

A CORK climate-control company, Mark Éire BV, based in Cúil Aodha, which already manufactures air-filtration systems in use by hospitals and high-tech companies, was aiming to develop a system which would keep the COVID-19 virus out of school classrooms.

The system, which would take two years of painstaking development and approvals to get to the market, was not going to be of any immediate assistance to principals re-opening their schools in the first week of 2022.

Protests in Millstreet

PROTESTERS gathered in Millstreet to decry the closing off of the town park to facilitate the annual hare-coursing event there.

Protesters posted video footage online of coursing-club members blocking their entry to the town park even though the protesters claimed they had assurances they could continue to access the parts of the park which were supposed to remain open notwithstanding the coursing event or the preparations which had led to a partial closure since the previous December 6.

The town park is owned and administered in trust for the community by a committee drawn from local stake-holder groups, including the local coursing club.

GAA trolls ‘a cancer’

Lyre/Banteer GAA referee Conor Lane said there has been a significant increase in the amount of vitriolic online abuse on social media directed towards GAA match officials since the onset

of the COVID pandemic.

Mr Lane’s comments came in the wake of a GAA report slamming online trolls who use social media to attack players, referees and officials. “A person who goes online has to think beforehand about what they are typing; for me, that is the most insidious thing. These people hide behind the anonymity that social media can provide to launch abuse at not just match officials but players as well,” Mr Lane told The Corkman.

Death Down Under

MORE than €23,500 was raised to help support the family of a heroic Donoughmore man who tragically drowned in Australia while rescuing his son from ‘treacherous’ waterfall rapids.

Cassan Cowman (49) was enjoying a day out with his wife and three young children at Wappa Falls in Queensland on January 2 when his son slipped and fell into the fast-flowing waters. Mr

Cowman jumped in and pushed his son to safety, but then he did not re-surface. His body was found later by emergency services.

Vigils for Ashling

SADNESS, dismay, horror and fear were words used widely after 23-year-old Ashling Murphy was brutally slain and left to die on the banks of an Offaly canal in January. As vigils were held across the country in the wake of her murder, for the women of north Cork the overwhelming sentiment was one of anger.

“All levels of abuse and violence against women needs to stop, whether it’s online, at home, physical, emotional, sexual, financial, racial – and there is an onus on us all to call it out when we see it. It is no longer good enough to advise someone to ‘just ignore him’ or ‘take no notice’; if you see it, say it,” said Lillian Meade who organised a massive vigil in Kanturk.

Indeed, such vigils drew thousands of people across Cork and the entire country as people expressed revulsion at the killing of the young teacher.

