Lockdown cookbook project wins global award for Cork hotel

A lockdown project which became a book has earned Gougane Barra Hotel chef, Katy Lucey, a World Hotel Cookbook Award as well as generating funds for charity.

A LOCKDOWN video project to show online viewers how to make homemade brown bread as its served in the renowned Gougane Barra Hotel has propelled the family which owns and runs the hotel to the world’s gourmet capital to receive a prestigious award.

Katy Lucey, on whose recipes the book is mostly based, with her husband, Neil, and daughters Jane and Ali, who played key roles in compiling the book and distributing it online in the early months of the pandemic last year, received the Gournmand World Hotel Cookbook of the Year Award for ‘Cooking with Katy’, a book that started as an online video about making brown bread and ended up as a book that generated thousands of Euro for charity.

Cooking with Katy started simply, Jane (Katy and Neil’s daughter) recorded and edited a video of Katy baking brown soda bread with the aimof bringing a taste of Gougane Barra into people’s homes. The video was a huge success with hundreds of thousands of views. Photos of the Gougane Barra Brown Bread were posted from all over the world. Morefamily cooking videos followed with a hugely positive reaction.

Ali (Katy and Neil’s youngest daughter) suggested to create an eBook of their favourite family recipes. Katy shared the recipes; Jane designed the eBook and Neil looked after all things technical. They decided all funds would go to ISPCC Childline directly through idonate. The eBook has raised more than €15,000 to date. This fund raiser is ongoing. €1 from each printed copy of the book Cooking with Katy also goes to the Fundraiser.

“The book is a collection of personal family recipes from both sides of our family. There are no fancy ingredients or notions about this book. It is possible to cook and bake simply and well,” said Katy.

"It has been a pleasure to share our much-loved recipes.

”We are delighted at the thought of being awarded such a high honour for something which started so simply in our family kitchen as a lockdown project.”