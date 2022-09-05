Location of Cork’s newest school on busy link road sparks safety concerns

Scoil Naomh Pádraig in Kanturk is Cork's newest primary school,having been opened for the first time least week.

WHILE the pupils and teachers of Scoil Naomh Pádraig, Cork’s newest primary school, have been settling in to life in their new premises, some local parents and residents have been expressing concern about the speeds of cars travelling on the nearby link road.

Cork North West election candidate, Liadh Ní Riada of Sinn Féin, issued a press release on Monday in which she said that she had received a number of expressions of concern from parents and local residents.

"‘The new national school, Scoil Naomh Padraig is adjacent to the new link road and parents are worried with the speed of vehicles using this road and no traffic calming measures.

"It is only a matter of time before there will be a serious accident.”

Ms. Ní Riada called on Cork County Council to install speed ramps on the new link road in the ‘interests of safety for all’.

Scoil Naomh Pádraig principal Eilís Finnegan told The Corkman that while she was aware that some parents were circulating a petition about speed on the new link road, she was also concerned about crossing points for pupils and parking by parents.

"While there is a lollipop lady in place at the school, we have been made aware that some children cross the road at other points.”

Another issue was that some parents were parking too close to the school. “The resolution to this could be to extend the double yellow lines to where the road widens,” she said.