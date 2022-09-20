Local SF representatives fully behind O’Neill’s attendance at royal funeral

Sinn Féin deputy leader and NI First Minister designate, Michelle O’Neill, who hails from Fermoy, sits alongside other Northern Ireland political leaders in the pews of Westminster on Monday.

CORK East Sinn Féin TD Pat Buckley has strongly defended the attendance of his party’s deputy leader, Fermoy born Michelle O’Neill at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth in London on Monday.

And his party colleague, Liadh Ní Riada, the Sinn Féin candidate in Cork North West has also expressed her strong backing for the decision of Ms. O’Neill to attend the funeral of the British monarch in a break with long-standing republican tradition.

As the nominee of the largest party in Northern Ireland’s Assembly following elections earlier this year, Michelle O’Neill, who spent the first four years of her life in Fermoy’s Brian Boru Square, was invited to attend in her role as First Minister designate.

Her Cork East party colleague, Pat Buckley, who greeted her when she visited Fermoy and other parts of the constituency earlier this Summer, said that Ms. O’Neill had ‘done what had to be done’ as far as he was concerned.

“We must move forward towards continued peace and also respect nationalities on the island of Ireland and show that we can also live and strive towards a fully inclusive society where everyone is treated equally in a new United Ireland.”

In her response to query from The Corkman, Ms. Ní Riada said that she fully supported her party’s deputy leader’s attendance at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth.

“Michelle has shown true leadership, working to advance peace and building relationships between all.

“She is building a better Ireland for our next generation by rising above the past and looking towards a new Ireland and a new future for all.

“She showed great dignity and respect for another nations grief despite of political differences.”

While her party colleagues support their party’s deputy leader, the extent that is a break with longstanding republican tradition is clear when the State Visit of Queen Elizabeth to Ireland is recalled. The Sinn Féin leaders and member boycotted the events of that visit.

The late British monarch did lay a wreath at the Garden of Remembrance, where the leaders of the 1916 Rising are commemorated and her ‘cúpla focail’ at the State Banquet in Dublin Castle won the hearts of many in the Irish public, a fact not lost on the sharp electoral minds of Sinn Féin.

Subsequently, the late Martin McGuinness, then the SF Deputy First Minister in Northern Ireland, met with Queen Elizabeth in Belfast where they shook hands and had a short private chat together.

There have been a number of meetings between SF leadership figures and British royal figures since then. Last week Ms. O’Neill with the new monarch, King Charles III, in Stormont.

In his response to the query from The Corkman, Deputy Buckley quoted the statement issued by Ms. O’Neill when the news of Queen Elizabeth’s death was announced.

“Personally, I am grateful for Queen Elizabeth’s significant contribution and determined efforts to advancing peace and reconciliation between our two islands.

“Throughout the peace process she led by example in building relationships with those of us who are Irish and who share a different political allegiances and aspirations to her and her Government.

“Having met Queen Elizabeth on a number of occasions alongside my colleague, the late Martin McGuinness, I appreciated both her warmth and her courtesy.”