Local farmers urged to lend their voices to suckler protest

Figures show the number of suckler cows in the country has dropped by 43,000 over the past year - roughly equivalent to the total amount of suckler cows in Co Kerry.

SUCKLER cow farmers across the country are getting a “raw deal” and urgent action needs to be taken to prevent what has the potential to become a mass exodus of people from the industry.

That’s according to Donie Shine, the Mallow-based chair of the Irish Family-Farm Right Group (IFRG), who is calling on farmers from across North Cork to have their voices heard on the issue at a public meeting taking place this coming Friday at 8pm in the Glash Community Centre, Newmarket.

Speaking to The Corkman this week Mr Shine said a failure to take swift and decisive measures to protect dwindling farmer incomes, could see the eventual demise of the Irish suckler cow sector.

He pointed to startling figures released last month by the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF), which showed the number of suckler cows in the country had dropped by 43,000 over the past year alone.

“To put that figure into some sort of perspective, that is roughly equivalent number of suckler cows in the entire of County Kerry,” said Mr Shine.

He said the problem has been caused by the deflated prices being paid for suckler cows when compared to the cost of rearing them.

“According to Teagasc it costs between €650 and €800 to feed a suckler cow for a year. However, the average cow often does not make anything near €800 in sale. Therefore, more often than not, it is actually costing a farmer money to rear one,” said Mr Shine.

He said that EU schemes had previously helped offset rearing costs through grant aid that was linked to inflation.

“However, this is no longer the case, leaving farmers with hefty bills that are becoming increasing difficult to cover. It is little wonder that farmers are calling it a day and walking away from the land in ever increasing numbers,” said Mr Shine

While Mr Shine said the aim of Friday’s meeting, one of a number the IFRG will be holding across the country over the coming weeks, was “to keep the lights on in rural Ireland”, the current situation could also have other serious ramifications.

“For example, farmers leaving the industry will impact on supply and push up the price of Irish beef to consumers. The 84 marts around the country will also feel the pinch, with some of them even closing down as their business tails off,” he said.

Mr Shine said the IFRG is calling for a viable support scheme for suckler farmers to ensure they stay in business.

“This could take the form of a €300 front-loaded bonus for farmers per cow. This would be paid on a percentage of the herd, as we realise that it would be cost prohibitive for larger herds,” said Mr Shine.

“However, given that the average suckler herd consist of only 17 cows and 51% of herds have less than 10 cows, it would not be a massive drain on the exchequer. The real question that needs to be asked is what will be the long term financial and social cost if no positive action is taken to help suckler farmers who are getting such a raw deal,” he added.