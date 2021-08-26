Local developer plans new lease of life for ‘eyesore’ former Mallow hotel

PLANS are being drawn up for the redevelopment of the dilapidated former Central Hotel in Mallow, following confirmation that the landmark town centre premises has been purchased by local property developer Pat Shine.

The Corkman understands a contact for the purchase of the building has been signed within the past week for an undisclosed sum, paving the way for its long-awaited and much-anticipated refurbishment.

A source has said the new owner will be working closely with Cork County Council over the coming months to draw up ambitious plans for the building, with a view to lodging a planning application for a programme of works sometime next year.

It is believed provisional plans include re-opening part of the building as a hotel with a roof top terrace restaurant overlooking Mallow Town Park and the incorporation of a mix of ground floor retail units facing onto Davis Street.

“At this stage it is very early to say precisely what the proposals for the building will entail, exactly when a planning application will be lodged and when we might see boots on the ground,” said the source.

“Various different options are currently under consideration and these will be firmed up following extensive consultations with council officials and planners over the coming months,” they added.

Speculation has surrounded the future of the former hotel since it closed its doors in 2007, with five fires over the following years causing extensive damage to the building.

In 2012 the then owners of the building, listed as Stratfield Ltd, Frank Mulcahy, Formenton Ltd and Mulcahy Enterprises, were hit with a fine of €91,033.07 plus legal costs under the Dangerous Structures provision of the 1964 bill. This total also included recouping cost of the remedial work undertaken by the then Mallow Town Council.

As of April this year those monies remained outstanding and the Corkman understands the liability does not fall to the new owner.

In 2016 it emerged a Dublin-based property developer had purchased the building for sum believed to be in the region of €300,000 and a subsequent application for a major plan of works there, lodged in the name of Mallow Capital Ltd, was shot down by planners.

Fast forward to 2018 and the company lodged a second planning application for the site, which was finally granted conditional approval after a number of further information requests the following June.

However, the site has laid idle since.

News that the building has come under new ownership and will be refurbished will no doubt be greeted with relief by the local community.

Local county councillor and businessman Pat Hayes (FF) said the latest development in the long running saga was “most welcome”.

“This is a prime site in the very heart of Mallow town that has been a blot on the streetscape for far loo long. Any development that will finally rid the town of this dreadful eyesore and help bring new business to the town and create new local jobs will be most welcome,” said Cllr Hayes.

He said Mallow “desperately needs” additional accommodation in light of the drive over recent years to promote local tourism through projects such as the development of an arts centre in the former town hall and work on enhancing the grounds at Mallow Castle.

“This is a really exciting time for Mallow and the redevelopment of the former Central Hotel will be the icing on the cake,” said Cllr Hayes.