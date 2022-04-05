Local councillors offer up a mixed reception to N/M20 project plan

THE announcement last week of the ‘preferred transport solution’ for the much-hyped N/M20 Cork-Limerick project has been met with a somewhat mixed reaction by county councillors representing the Kanturk/Mallow municipal district.

According to project co-ordinator Jari Howard the unveiling of what has been described as a ‘multi-modal transport solution’ the selection options proposed by the project team “reflected the wishes of the vast majority of stakeholders” they had consulted over the past three-years.

The preferred road-base option will see an 80km stretch of new and improved segregated ‘high-quality’ dual carriageway stretching from the existing N20 at Blarney linking up with the existing M20 motorway at Patrickswell. It will incorporate 30%-40% of the existing route and bypass towns including Mallow, Buttevant and Charleville.

The road will be complemented by more than 80km of ‘active travel’ cycle and walkways and an improved rail and bus service between the two cities.

Cllr John Paul O’Shea (FG) said that “in the main” it was a very positive announcement, incorporating a improved travel infrastructure and environmental integration for communities along the N20 transport corridor.

However, he did say that many questions still remain unanswered, key among them the issue of land that will be needed to bring the plan to fruition.

“I know this will be a worrying time for some affected by the proposal and I would encourage people to engage with the process. It is only by engagement that we will see the full effects, the benefits and the challenges associated with this project,” said Cllr O’Shea.

Cllr Liam Madden (FG) said that while it was great that much of the existing road route would be used and the plan made ample provision for active travel, it had been greeted with “dismay” by some.

“A broadly similar route was selected 11-years ago and this essentially sterilised large tracts of land with a planning freeze preventing landowners from making developments,” said Cllr Madden.

“It is imperative now everyone involved work together to achieve the best possible results for their communities.”

Cllr Ian Doyle (FF) said that the route selection along the western corridor, bypassing places like Ballyhea and Charleville, would inevitably have a direct impact on “good and progressive farms within the area”.

“Therefore, public consultation over the coming year will be vital in order to minimise disruption,” said Cllr Doyle.

“Also for a retail and commercial interests in towns like Charleville slip/access routes off the M/N20 in their proximity will be vitally important,” he added.

Cllr Gearóid Murphy (FF) said while he was pleased to see the project design team had recommended the minimum of a dual carriageway for the road option, it was “vitally important” it be designated as a motorway.

“There is massive growth projected for both Cork and Limerick over the next 20-years. In my opinion, anything less than a full motorway would be hugely short-sighted,” he said.

Cllr Tony O’Shea (FG) said that regardless of the road being a dual carriageway or a motorway it would be “a damn sight better that what we have - and I don’t see that as being a bad thing.”

“While there is still a good bit of work to scale it down, I welcome the route selected. It is now important that the project team consult with affected land/property owners and the public offer their views on what is being proposed. I will push for this to be done in person rather than online,” said Cllr O’Shea.

“It is also important now funding is set aside so that this project can progress to the next stage,” he added.

Cllr Gerard Murphy (FG) said any other route for the project would have effectively isolated North Cork from the rest of the country.

He said that he had concerns about the route being a motorway with few links off it as it would promote the concept of ‘Compact Development’, forcing people to live and work in large urban areas.

“This policy would have a detrimental effect on smaller towns and villages,” said Cllr Murphy.

“However there is still work to be done during the next stage to ensure that these are provided in appropriate locations to service rural areas while at the same time giving rural dwellers and people in our towns and villages access to the new road network,” he added.