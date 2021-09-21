Funding promised earlier this Summer for the N73 has been delayed yet again.

CORK East TD Seán Sherlock has said there are ‘less than three weeks to save the N73’ and has called on local Fianna Fáil and Fine councillors ‘to bend the ears of their senior colleagues in Cabinet’ following the disclosure of a report indicating that promised funding for the N73 Mallow to Mitchelstown road would not be forthcoming for the project to begin this month as indicated in July.

The Labour Party TD was speaking after the disclosure of a report from Cork County Council indicating that €1m set aside for the realignment project from Clogher Cross to Waterdyke, Shanballymore, would not now be available even though it had been promised as recently as July.

The report was disclosed at a meeting of Cork County Council’s Northern Commitee held on Monday in response to a motion from Cllr Frank O’Flynn requesting a commencement date and timeframe for the much needed road realignment.

According to the report, which was signed by Roads Director, Pádraig Barrett, the Council were unable to give a commencement date and timeframe for the road realignment.

“Cork County Council has prepared all documentation and is ready to go to tender on this important project and has worked with our consultants and TII on the preparation of these documents.

"Cork County Council requested approval from TII to proceed to tender.

"Unfortunately, TII have stated that they are not currently in a position to approve same due to unfunding certainty.

"The reason for this is that given the considerable commitments already in Cork to fund schemes such as the Dunkettle Interchange, as well as commitments associated with projects/pavements in the county and country, the provision of funding for other new works is likely to be challenging at present.”

T!! have undertaken to keep the position under review and will advise when it will be ina position to provide funding.

In his response to what was termed a devastating piece of news, Cllr O’Flynn spoke of his dismay and described the report as an absolute disgrace.

"I said when we got the last report about the N73 from Clogher to Waterdyke in July that I will not believe anything in relation to Clogher to Waterdyke until I see shovels on the ground – how right I was!"

Cllr Flynn referred to the promises earlier in the Summer to start the project ‘in the Autumn’.

"This is the Autumn,” he said.

He also spoke about the reference in the TII response to an ongoing review and asked:

“What about all the reviews and reports we were getting in May/June/July?”

He referred to the promise in those reports that the project would be started in the Autumn with an allocation of more than €100,000 and the rest of the money would come on stream next year.

Now whatever hope there was of such a timeframe appears to have been dashed by the latest statement.

“There’s no money for us here in the Northern area – this is one of the most important routes in north Cork.

"It’s the main route from Killarney and Mallow on to Dublin – the future of economic development in north Cork begins and ends in this.

"The locals are in fear of their lives on this road – the school buses, the lorries can’t even pass each other, they have to stop.”

Cllr O’Flynn called for a delegation be put together to bring the issue to An Taoiseach and the relevant Cabinet ministers as well as TII.

Cllr Deirdre O’Brien described the road as ‘just a dirt track’ while Cllr Kay Dawson said ‘disappointment’ was inadequate as a word to describe the likely reaction of residents on the road to the news that the realignment wouldn’t be going ahead.

"I’d say there’s health and safety issues with it at the moment – it’s like a roller coaster.”

Cllr Frank Roche said he wouldn’t be trying to stop any haulier who wanted to stage a protest about the state of the N73 while Fermoy councillor Noel McCarthy said both the N72 and N73 had been forgotten in terms of invetment and both routes were vital for the local community in Fermoy and Mitchelstown.

The Northern Committee chairman, Cllr Willie O’Leary described the N73 as the single biggest issue on the committee’s agenda.

"I don’t think we’re a selfish committee, I don’t think we’re an unreasonable committee, I don’t think we slap tables over much – maybe, we should all be shouting a bit louder but this is definitely the biggest issue we are facing in terms of roads infrastructure in north Cork but what we’re seeing today is not acceptable.”

Cllr O’Leary also said that the issue had been politicised over the past fortnight.

"It’s unfair – I’ve seen comments that people should hit their Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael councillors, lobby them hard.

"What do they think we’re at – nothing?”

In a reference to comments made by Seán Sherlock, he said the comments made by ‘people who are in the Dáil with 14 or 15 years, were ‘unacceptable’.

For his part, Deputy Sherlock said, in a statement issued after the meeting, that the notification from TII was not unexpected.

"This is not news. We knew a letter of this nature from Transport Infrastructure Ireland was likely,” he said.

“We’ve had Ministers Darragh O’Brien and Jack Chambers, and even the Taoiseach, in North Cork in recent months.

"That was the time to lobby for the N73. The public are sick of photo ops. We now have less than three weeks to save the N73 and ensure it gets funded in the Budget.”

He said that he would continue to lobby Government and officials on the desperate state of the road and the need to fund this stretch.

"I am hopeful that Councillors and TDs will do likewise.”