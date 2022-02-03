Lego mad Kian to go on tour!

Part of the Lego display in the attic of Kian's home in Baile Mhic Íre

A LEGO mad schoolboy from Ballymakeera has been asked to go on a nationwide tour to display a range of his creations using the colourful plastic bricks.

Kian Dineen Hallisey, 12, who attends Clondrohid National School, has been making Lego models since he was four and has amassed such a collection that it fills the converted attic of his home in Ballymakeera.

And come next March, Kian will be going on a tour to hotels around the country as one of the exhibitors in a series of roadshows organised by The Lego Shows Ireland.

The shows will take place in hotels in Clonmel, Cork, Galway, Waterford, Limerick and finishing in Dublin in August.

Speaking to The Corkman, Georgina Dineen, Kian’s mother, said her son had shown an interest in Lego since he was four and soon he was tackling sets aimed at people a lot older.

After attending one of the Lego Shows, his mother spotted an ad on social media asking for enthusiasts to apply to become exhibitors.

“I emailed them pictures of what Cian had built and collected over the last eight years and they couldn’t believe it.”

Kian is now eagerly working on new models to exhibit at the first Lego Show, to be held in Clonmel in March.

He is also working on a top secret project to submit to Lego this summer when he hopes it will be considered to become one of the Lego models to be sold worldwide.

He will be able to submit this to the Denmark based company in May when he turns 13.