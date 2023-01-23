Cork

Lecture set to tell intriguing story of Cork woman known as ‘The Lady Freemason’

Elizabeth St Leger from Doneraile was the first Irish woman to become a Freemason

Elizabeth Aldworth (née St Leger) - &lsquo;The Lady Freemason'. Expand
The &lsquo;Lady Freemason&rsquo;s Room&rsquo; at Doneraile Court. Photo: Bill Power. Expand
The memorial tablet to &lsquo;The Lady Freemason&rsquo; erected by the Aldworth Family adjacent to the pulpit in St. Fin Barre&rsquo;s Cathedral, Cork. WikiMedia Commons. Expand

Bill Browne

THE fascinating story of how a Cork woman became the first and only woman to be initiated into the secretive Irish Freemasons Society will be the subject of a fascinating spring lecture taking place in Cork.

Author Kathleen Aldworth Foster will present a 45-minute lecture on researching and writing her book ‘Doneraile Court: The Story of the Lady Freemason’ at the Freemason’s Hall on Cork’s Tuckey Street on Friday, April 14.

