Lecture set to tell intriguing story of Cork woman known as ‘The Lady Freemason’

THE fascinating story of how a Cork woman became the first and only woman to be initiated into the secretive Irish Freemasons Society will be the subject of a fascinating spring lecture taking place in Cork.

Author Kathleen Aldworth Foster will present a 45-minute lecture on researching and writing her book ‘Doneraile Court: The Story of the Lady Freemason’ at the Freemason’s Hall on Cork’s Tuckey Street on Friday, April 14.

While officially classified as a work of historical fiction, the book is based around the extraordinary life of Elizabeth Aldworth (née St Leger), the daughter of Arthur St Leger, 1st Viscount Doneraile who was a Freemason.

The story goes that in 1712 the 17-year-old fell asleep while reading a book in the library of her family home, the stately Doneraile Court in the heart of north Cork.

She was awoken by voices coming from an adjacent room and, whether by accident or design, witnessed a number of men, including her father who was Grand Master of the Lodge and her brother, taking part in what was understood to be a secretive initiation ceremony.

Intrigued, she continued to eavesdrop on proceedings before attempting to steal away unnoticed.

However, much to the consternation of those present she was rumbled, presenting them with a never before experienced quandary.

Legend has it that one of those present spoke up informing Lord Doneraile of the rule that should their secret be discovered and members of the Lodge be identified by an outsider, ‘that person must die’.

Lord Doneraile pleaded for the life of his daughter, who in turn made a solemn vow that she would never speak of what she had seen.

Elizabeth’s fate hung in the balance until her father came up with a solution – that she be made a member of the Lodge. While some members remained unhappy at the suggestion, Elizabeth was spared and initiated into the Lodge.

Following her ‘emergency’ initiation, Elizabeth became a well-known figure within Masonic circles, making public appearances in full Freemason regalia.

She married Richard Aldworth, who was reputed to be one of those at the meeting she spied on, and following her death in 1772 she was afforded a full Masonic funeral before being laid to rest in the Davis family vault in the crypt at St Fin Barres Cathedral in Cork.

Almost a century after her death in 1870, the eminent antiquarian Dr Richard Caulfield was given the opportunity to examine the vault during the demolition of the old cathedral prior to the consecration of the new building.

He described what he found in his ‘Annals of St Fin Barres Cathedral, Cork’, copies of which are is held in the library at University College Cork.

‘She was in a leaden shell and in a wonderful state of preservation. She was attired in a dark silk dress, white satin shoes and silk stockings of similar colour. Her person was comely: her face of a dusky or ash colour: her features quite perfect and calm. She had long silk gloves, which extended above the embroidered lace wrist bands: her bosom was full and large for her age: she wore a white head-dress with a full frill round her neck the plaits of which were not even ruffled.’

According to Kathleen Aldworth Foster, Elizabeth St Leger Aldworth remains the only female member of regular Freemasons recognised in Ireland and her portrait hangs in the Grand Lodge in Dublin.

During the April 14 presentation, which will mark the official Irish launch of her book, the American author will detail what is known and what is not known about the life and times of ‘The Lady Freemason’.

She will also talk about the 15-years she spent research and writing the book, her personal genealogical quest and her Aldworth family connections.

The author said she was excited to be able to return to Cork and Doneraile and ‘see all the people who made this book happen’.

I am delighted to be speaking at Freemasons’ Hall in Cork It is a particular honour to be the first speaker at the return of their in-person historical lecture series,” she added.

Tickets for the lecture, which will start at 7.30pm and is open to will be open to all Masons and their non-Masonic guests, will costs €10.

Alternatively, a combined ticket for the lecture and supper are available for €40.

To reserve a place contact Eamonn Connaughton at econnaughton@ucc.ie or on 086 2304099.

It will be followed by a book signing at Philip’s Bookshop in Mallow on a date yet to be announced.