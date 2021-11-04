LEADER should be doubled to €400m – Walsh

THE director of IRD Duhallow has called for the proposed LEADER funding for 2023-2027 to be increased to at least €400million for Ireland after it came to light in recent weeks that the EU fund had been cut to half its previous level.

Maura Walsh told The Corkman that the funding as proposed, €180m, would mean substantial restrictions in the level of funding that could be provided through local development companies, such as IRD Duhallow, around the country.

The IRD chief executive gave a time-line of LEADER funding since the initiative first took place in 1991.

“Thirty years ago, IRD Duhallow got £1.4million, two years later it was £2.5million – that was in pounds – in the last programme it was €10.5million,” she said.

“If this goes ahead as announced, our LEADER funding would be cut substantially, and this would restrict our ability in terms of the level of funding we could offer local projects in our area.”

She gave an instance of a community project such as a playground, which would need €120,000 to be realised, and pointed out that normally this would qualify for 75-per-cent funding from LEADER.

She said that the types of community projects that IRD Duhallow was seeking to support included playgrounds and community centres and were classified by LEADER as ‘basic services’. Under the proposed LEADER fund of €180million, when it filtered down to an area such as Duhallow, this would lead to the level of funding available from LEADER for the project to be cut by at least a third.

“This leaves those pushing to get funding for their community projects facing a mountain of paperwork to get a relatively small amount of funding for their project and wondering whether it’s all worthwhile given that they can be excluded from other funding projects such as the Council’s Community Development Initiative for simply expressing an interest in LEADER funding,” Ms Walsh said.

She pointed out that Ireland was falling well behind other countries in the EU in terms of the slice of LEADER funding it was getting.

“In other progressive countries such as Finland, where there’s a lot of rural areas, they’re getting 10 per cent of the CAP Pillar Two fund or one per cent of the total fund.

“In Ireland, this has been already reduced to 7.5 per cent of CAP Pillar Two – this will now be reduced by a further third.”

Other projects which LEADER was intended to support came under the category of diversification, but the IRD Duhallow chief executive said that the challenge to come up with the matched funding that farmers needed to be able to qualify for LEADER support put it out the reach of many.