Laurence’s cards will aid Cork Penny Dinners again this Christmas

AS the season of good will fast approaches, Knocknagree native Laurence Hickey has once again channelled his artistic talents in producing a new series of bespoke Christmas cards, with all proceeds from sales going to Cork Penny Dinners.

Currently Lord Mayor of Knocknagree, Laurence is also very well known in Mallow where he is a teacher at Gaelscoil Thomáis Dáibhís.

The beautiful cards feature artistic interpretations from both Laurence’s native Knocknagree and Mallow where the Clock House, Katie’s Newsagents, St Mary’s Church and the famous white deer are each represented.

Now in its third year, the festive project has proven to be hugely popular and this Christmas, Laurence has created ten new Cards, while limited editions of two all time favourites are still available.

“The drawing of O’Keeffe’s Newsagents in Main Street and the Clock House were by far the most popular last year, so I’ve decided to include them again for 2022” Laurence said.

“I am very grateful to the local businesses who have offered to sell the cards and appreciate the generosity of the many people who are willing to purchase cards, thereby helping the vulnerable in Cork” Laurence said, as he also paid tribute to Mallow Print for their help with production.

“Caitríona Twomey of Cork Penny Dinners spoke recently about the devastating effects that the cost of living crisis is having on people. The poor in our society have very few to turn to but the brilliant people at Cork Penny Dinners have been there since 1841 to help the needy. Every cent received from the sale of the Christmas cards will go to them” Laurence said.

The cards can now be purchased at O’ Keeffe’s and Katie’s in Mallow. Cards featuring the Knocknagree area will be sold from the local community centre at the end of the month. Packs of five cards can be purchased for €10.



