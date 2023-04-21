Last six Cork Ulster Bank branches close their doors for the final time

While the distinctive Ulster Bank logo will disappear from towns and cities around the country, the bank said some telephone and online supports will remain in place.

THE final act of Ulster Bank’s almost 190-years public presence in Ireland played out on Friday with the permanent closure of remaining 63 branches, including six in Cork, and ATM services across the State.

The last remaining Cork branches to close their doors were in Mallow, Midleton, Douglas, Bandon and the Cork City branches on Winthrop St and Patrick St.

The closures, the latest phase of the bank’s phased withdrawal from Ireland, will see the distinctive Ulster Bank logo finally disappear from towns and cities across the country for good.

The bank, which has been reducing its branch services since announcing it would be withdrawing from Ireland in early 2021, said that some telephone and online customer supports will remain in place for a time to help customer close and move their accounts.

In a statement the bank insisted that known vulnerable customers would continue to be supported in moving to new banking provider.

However, despite repeated calls to customers from both Ulster Bank and KBC Bank, who announced they too would be pulling out of the State, to close and move their accounts thousands of customers have yet to do so.

According to the Central Bank, almost 168,000 current accounts at both banks remained open at the end of March.

More than 60,000 of those were primary accounts, used to receive salary or pensions payments and pay bills such as mortgages or rents.

However, the message seemed to be getting home to many last month, with Central Bank figures showing 86,298 current and deposit Ulster Bank and KBC Bank were closed during March.

This represented a 57% increase on the February total, with 85% of current accounts that were open at the beginning of last year have been either closed or deemed to be inactive.

The Central Bank figures revealed that 1,156,638 current and deposit accounts had been opened at the three remaining banks (Bank of Ireland, AIB and Permanent TSB) since the start of 2022.

Ulster Bank chief executive Jane Howard said Friday was “a poignant day in Ulster Bank’s 1987-year history.”

“While the focus in recent months has been on supporting our customers as they move to new banking providers, we know our branches and colleagues have been a central part of communities around the country for many years,” said Ms Howard.

“As the closure of current and deposit accounts materially concludes, I strongly urge any remaining customer who has not yet moved their current and deposit account to act swiftly to find a new provider and move their accounts. Although our branches will no longer be open after today, we are still here to support our remaining customers,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Banking & Payments Federation of Ireland (BPFI) and Safeguarding Ireland has said dedicated phone-lines and supports for vulnerable customers and their carers moving bank accounts remain in pace across all five retail banks.

The BPFI has produced a guide for people in vulnerable circumstances on moving their bank account, which is available at www.movingaccount.ie.