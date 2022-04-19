CORK County Council is facing the costly prospect of translating its draft development plan and other official policy documents to Irish as well as introducing Irish-only road signage in Gaeltacht areas such as Múscraí following an investigation by the Coimisinéir Teanga.

This is not the first time the council has found itself on the wrong side of a finding by the Language Commissioner. In 2017, the council was found to have contravened the Official Language Act 2003 by failing to publish an Irish version of the Local Area Plans at the same time as the English version. It also used unofficial English versions of Gaeltacht place names in those plans.

The latest investigation by the Language Commissioner, an office created following the enactment of the Languages Act, was carried out following a complaint that the council was contravening the legislation by not publishing the Draft Development Plan, currently being finalised, in Irish and English simultaneously.

The Commissioner also upheld a complaint which stated that the council was contravening the Act by using both Irish and English versions of Gaeltacht placenames on roadsigns in the Gaeltacht. The Act stipulates that only the Irish version of Gaeltacht placenames be used on roadsigns in the Gaeltacht

When contacted by The Corkman, the Office of the Language Commissioner acknowledged that a complaint had been made and findings had been arrived at following an investigation.

“Under the legislation, we can only provide details of the findings to the complainant, to the body against whom the complaint is made and to the Minister until the report is laid before the Houses of the Oireachtas,” a spokesman for the Coimisinéir Teanga told this newspaper.

According to the terms of the decision by the Language Commissioner, the council was obliged to inform all staff of the complaints and the decision of the Commissioner to uphold the complaints.

In this email sent to staff members, seen by The Corkman, the council wrote:

“Cork County Council was found to have contravened its statutory language obligations in relation to the following:

“Subsection 10 (a) of the Official Languages GaelAct 2003 by publishing the oraft County Development Plan in the medium of English only without also publishing copy in Irish.

“Subsection 18 (1) of the Official Languages Act 2003 in so far as it relates to the implementation of the statutory language scheme by using theunofficial English language versions of place names in the Gaeltacht.

“In recognition of these findings Cork County Council intend complying with the recommendations made by the Coimisinéir Teanga and to that end I was to remind staff of our obligations in relation to the above stated sections of the Official Languages Act 2003.”

This is the latest in a series of complaints against Cork County Council relating to its non-compliance with the Official Languages Act 2003.

Previously in 2017, Cork County Council was the subject of an investigation by the Language Commissioner who followed up on a complaint that the local authority had published English only versions of Local Area Plans for the eight electoral areas in the county. There was also a complaint that the Council had used only the unofficial English version of Gaeltacht place names when referring to Gaeltacht areas in those documents.

In its defence, the council cited a number of factors, these included: tight statutory timelines; levels of interest from the public and demand; the large costs associated with it considering the absence of interest or demand; the accuracy of the translated document, taking into account the very specific, technical language and the conventional terminology in a planning context; and overall value for money spent.

“It was mentioned that the complaint received by my Office was the only request received (from a population of 416,000 citizens in the county.”

In its submission regarding those complaints, it was pointed out that the council had only been allocated a budget of €182,000 by elected members for the preparation of the plans but that the final cost was €3,046,000 (staff costs of €2,842,000 and other costs of €564,000).

The council provided an estimated cost of €156,000 to prepare an Irish translation of the eight draft LAPs and said that additional costs would be incurred in the translation of the final LAPs.

Also, in 2018, Cork County Council had been found to have contravened the Language Scheme it had agreed with the Gaeltacht Minister by using Google Translate to provide an Irish language version of its website. This led to many incorrect and misleading translations to Irish being published on the council website to its considerable embarrassment.

A professionally translated version of the static content on the website was then put in place at considerable expense.

Financial constraints are undoubtedly a factor in the case of the latest breach of the Official Languages Act. There are no detailed cost estimates available for the translation of the Draft Development Plan but given it is an evolving document and there were at least two versions so far. This involved seven different volumes with several thousand pages. There were also multiple responses from council CEO Tim Lucey.

The likelihood is that the translation of these documents into Irish would cost a multiple of the €156k set aside for the translation of the Local Area Plans.

Another factor is time - how will this decision by the Language Commissioner impact on the rest of the process to approve and adapt the Draft County Development Plan? It’s supposed to conclude in June. Will it? Or will this decision only impact on forthcoming plans?

In its 2017 finding, the Language Commissioner said: “It should be mentioned that a Gaeltacht area is encompassed in these draft plans. The expenditure on the preparation of an Irish language version was quite low in comparison to the overall budget of the project. But the council may have left itself in a position where it cannot be completely assured of the validity of the plans due to the negligence of its approach to adhering to statutory obligations.

“The investigation recommended, amongst other things, that the council ensure it adheres in future to its statutory obligations under section 10(a) of the Official Languages Act and that the preparation of Irish versions of documents to be published simultaneously with English versions would, in future, be a timely, central part of the planning process for such projects.”

A response to this finding and its implication is awaited from Cork County Council.