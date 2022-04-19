Cork

exclusive Language Commissioner finds Cork County Council breached Gaeilge rules on road signs and official documents

Language Commissioner’s finding follows similar ruling against Cork County Council in 2017

The draft County Development Plan was launched for public consultation last July. It included seven volumes comprising a total of several thousand pages of text.

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

CORK County Council is facing the costly prospect of translating its draft development plan and other official policy documents to Irish as well as introducing Irish-only road signage in Gaeltacht areas such as Múscraí following an investigation by the Coimisinéir Teanga.

This is not the first time the council has found itself on the wrong side of a finding by the Language Commissioner. In 2017, the council was found to have contravened the Official Language Act 2003 by failing to publish an Irish version of the Local Area Plans at the same time as the English version. It also used unofficial English versions of Gaeltacht place names in those plans.

