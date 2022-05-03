‘Landmark’ UCC conference to offer fresh insight into the Irish Civil War

Free State soldiers fighting against republican forces at O'Connell Bridge in Dublin during the Civil War.

MORE than 130 Irish and international scholars will gather at University College Cork next month for what has been described as a ‘landmark’ four-day event that will explore the impact of arguably the most turbulent periods in modern Irish history.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin will deliver the opening address of the Irish Civil War National Conference, which will run from June 15-18 under the umbrella of the Government’s ‘Decade of Centenaries’ programme.

The conference will explore the political, social, cultural, military and economic dimensions of the bitter conflict and how it shaped the Ireland of today.

A spokesperson for the conference organisers said the event “seeks neither a single agreed narrative, nor a indeed a sense of closure”.

“Instead, it will attempt to gather on-going academic research into the conflict. In doing so the conference will try to accomplish what the government’s Expert Advisory Group on Commemorations describes as, ‘meaningful engagements with a difficult and traumatic time’”, said the spokesperson.

A point also made by Dr Mervyn O’Driscoll, Head of the School of History at UCC, who said the university was committed to making its historical scholarship accessible to the broader community.

“This four-day conference intends to bring Irish Civil War history to a broad audience in order to help better inform the debates which are sure to emerge throughout this final stage of the Decade of Centenaries,” said Dr O’Driscoll.

Across the first three days of the conference speakers will deliver a series of fascinating 20-minute papers addressing all aspects of the conflict.

Topics will include international comparisons to the Irish Civil War, civilian trauma, gender roles, labour militancy, State violence propaganda, agrarian unrest, prison experiences and the ‘Beyond 2022’ project.

Plenary lectures will also be delivered by Prof Anne Dolan (TCD), Prof Robert Gerwarth (UCD), Prof Helen Graham (University of London), Dr Bill Kissane (London School of Economics).

The conference will close with a day of ‘plenary panels’, as experts explore topics including trauma, partition, faith, diplomacy, politics, disorder, literature, and memory.

The conference will also include an evening public programme of lectures, panel discussions and a ‘civil war walking tour’ of Cork city.

The conference will be free and open to the public.

Select proceedings will also be streamed on RTE.ie, while all panels will be live streamed via ucc.ie/civilwar, with attendees are asked to pre-register for sessions.

UCC president Professor John O’Halloran said the conference would mark a new chapter in the Decade of Centenaries “as our reflections move on from Ireland’s hard-fought independence to a new contemplation of an internal struggle that divided families and friends”.

“It is fitting that the Irish Civil War National Conference should be held in UCC,” said Professor O’Halloran.

“The academics and researchers from our School of History have excelled throughout the analysis of the Decade of Centenaries by leading debate, provoking thought, and challenging consensus, and I look forward to further stimulating and inspiring conversations over the four days,” he added.

To view the full conference programme and for details of associated events visit www.ucc.ie/civilwar.