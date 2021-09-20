Landmark Cork hotel closes temporarily due to COVID outbreak

Gougane Barra Hotel is located at one of Ireland's most visited beauty spots

AN iconic hotel in one of Ireland’s most visited beauty spots has announced it is closing temporarily following notification that a member of staff has been diagnosed as a COVID case and colleagues designated as close contacts.

Gougane Barra Hotel, which is a popular venue for family events and has a well regarded restaurant, issued a statement on Sunday to inform customers of the situation regarding which they had been made aware.

In the statement issued on social media, the Lucey family, who own and manage the hotel, said:

“On the September 16 a member of our team at Gougane Barra Hotel tested positive for COVID-19.

"This fully vaccinated team member is experiencing strong symptoms and is isolated.

"They have multiple close contacts within the team and some of these people must be tested.

"Given the size of our team and how we operate as a family business, we have no choice but to close for 10 days to ensure the health and safety of the Gougane Barra Hotel community.

“This decision has not been made lightly but we have taken HSE advice and hotel COVID-19 policy into consideration and this is the responsible step we must take. HSE are in control of the situation.

" All guests with bookings during this time have been contacted.”

The statement stressed that the hotel’s priority was ‘the safety of those who share this special place with us and we appreciate your understanding at this time’.

"We have been overwhelmed with the support and patience of our guests since the beginning of the pandemic,” the statement says..

“We are disappointed with this development and look forward to welcoming you back once we know it is safe for everyone.

We hope to have clearance from the HSE to reopen on September 26 and will keep you updated on this developing situation.”

The statement is signed by Neil and Katy Lucey, the owners and managers of the hotel, on behalf of themselves and the Lucey family and the entire Gougane Barra Hotel team.,