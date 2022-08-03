Lack of EV charging points across Macroom district a major concern

There are just two EV charging points in the entire Macroom municipal district, which covers large swathes of north and mid-Cork.

IT has emerged there are just two electric vehicle charging points situated across Cork County Council’s entire Macroom municipal district – both of which are located in Macroom town.

The revelation has come following the recent announcement by Environment Minister Eamon Ryan of a range of grants and initiatives aimed at helping pave the way for people to switch to using electric vehicles.

These include the development of a strategy aimed at providing ‘high quality national EV charging infrastructure’ as the Government aims to reach its ambitious target of having 945,000 electric vehicles on Irish roads by the year 2030

However, this came as little consolation to the driver of an electric vehicle who recently found herself stranded in Millstreet and unable to recharge her car battery after it almost ran out of power.

The incident prompted Cllr Eileen Lynch (FG) to raise the issue through a motion at a recent meeting of the Macroom MD committee, in which she requested it would write to the ESB calling for the immediate installation of an EV charging point in Millstreet town.

Cllr Lynch also requested that the committee be furnished with a list of EV charging points across the district and was surprised to find out that the only two were situated in Macroom.

“I raised this motion after I was contacted by the lady who was stranded in Millstreet with just 4% power in her car battery, which would not have been anywhere near enough to take her to the nearest charging points in Macroom and Kanturk,” said Cllr Lynch.

“Fortunately, a local businessman was able to help the lady out and she was able to get back on the road again. However, her situation did raise the very real issue of a lack of public changing stations in Millstreet and other locations across the district” she added.

Cllr Lynch’s motion was given the strong backing of her fellow councillors, with the committee also agreeing to write to the ESB requesting EV charging stations be installed at other key locations across the district including Coachford, Kilumney, Balingeary and Ballyvourney.

“While the recent announcement by Minister Ryan of new grants and initiatives to support the switch to electric vehicles is to be welcomed, there needs to be adequate infrastructure put in place to encourage people to make that switch,” she said.

“It seems to me that these measures will prove pointless if we do not even have basic charging stations available for use by the general public in our towns and villages,” she added.