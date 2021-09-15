Lack of ‘as Gaeilge’ practice driver theory test disadvantages Irish speakers

Applicants need to pass their theory test before attempting the driving test itself.

THE failure of the Road Safety Authority to provide a practice driving theory test as Gaeilge has been condemned by Conradh na Gaeilge, who say that the lack of such a test disadvantages native Irish speakers.

The criticism of the RSA follows an incident in which a Leaving Certificate student from the Múscraí Gaeltacht applied to do the test as Gaeilge but was unable to understand the terminology in the Irish version of the test.

The applicant for the test had prepared diligently for the exam but had done so on English-language material which is available via the Road Safety Authority website and a mobile app which generates random tests for users.

The only material available in the Irish language is a copy of the highway code. As a result of this and the refusal of the administrators of the exam to provide an English-language version of the test, the applicant failed the exam and had to pay to resit it this week.

“The native Irish speaker is at a considerable disadvantage if there are no preparatory material available in Irish or if the practice exam app, which costs €12.99 as it happens, is only available in English,” said Conradh na Gaeilge Ard Rúnaí, Julian de Spáinn.

“This is a matter we will be raising with the Road Safety Authority as a matter of urgency.”

The issue is also being raised with the Coimisinéir Teanga/the Language Commissioner.

While the Road Safety Authority is covered under the terms of the Official Languages Act, it has yet to have a language scheme approved which would set out what services it should provide as Gaeilge.

When contacted, the Road Safety Authority issued the following statement: “The driver theory test revision material is available in Irish on the theory test website...It can be found on this page https://theorytest.ie/ga/revision-material/

“Please note that once a test is scheduled it’s not possible to swap it.”

The Corkman also requested a copy of a sample Driver Theory Test as Gaeilge but the Road Safety Authority did not provide a copy at the time of going to press.

Driving Theory Test materials are provided on the Driving Theory Test store page, which is hosted by Prometric. On this page, potential applicants can purchase a CD-rom with sample tests or sign for a subscription to a website for practice tests. These are only available in English. There is also a CD for those who use sign language.