Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Labour TD Seán Sherlock - 13% roads funding reduction for Cork County in 2023 is a case of the ‘Green party tail wagging the FF/FG dog’

Eamon Ryan is controlling the finances and his Government colleagues are allowing him to do it’

Cork East Labour TD Seán Sherlock laid the blame for the reduction in Cork funding firmly at the feet of transport minister Eamon Ryan. Expand

Close

Cork East Labour TD Seán Sherlock laid the blame for the reduction in Cork funding firmly at the feet of transport minister Eamon Ryan.

Cork East Labour TD Seán Sherlock laid the blame for the reduction in Cork funding firmly at the feet of transport minister Eamon Ryan.

Cork East Labour TD Seán Sherlock laid the blame for the reduction in Cork funding firmly at the feet of transport minister Eamon Ryan.

corkman

Bill Browne

DESPITE Cork County Council being having the largest roads network of any local authority in the country, it has seen its funding allocation for national roads, active travel and greenway projects in 2023 significantly reduced

Last year Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) allocated €94,485,093 to Cork County Council for projects , representing an 8.6% increase on the figure of €86,990,092 for 2021.

Privacy