Labour TD Seán Sherlock - 13% roads funding reduction for Cork County in 2023 is a case of the ‘Green party tail wagging the FF/FG dog’

DESPITE Cork County Council being having the largest roads network of any local authority in the country, it has seen its funding allocation for national roads, active travel and greenway projects in 2023 significantly reduced

Last year Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) allocated €94,485,093 to Cork County Council for projects , representing an 8.6% increase on the figure of €86,990,092 for 2021.

However, it was announced this week that Cork County Council’s total allocation for 2023 is €83,613,093 - representing a 13% reduction on the 2022 figure.

The bulk of this year’s funding, (€60,400,000), has been allocated to new road construction projects, with €39 million going to the Ballyvourney -Macroom bypass and €19 million going to the Cork/Ringaskiddy scheme.

Funding of €1.5 million has been allocated to Dunkettle and €800,000 to the Castlemartyr bypass, while just €100,000 was allocated to the Mallow Relief Road.

Just over €18 million has been allocated to protection/renewal and active travel schemes, including €1.8 million to the Ballymacquirke Junction scheme on the N72 Mallow-Killarney Road and a combined total of €4.5 million to the N73 Annakisha south improvement & Clogher Cross/Waterdyke realignment schemes.

Just over €3.8 million has been allocated to greenways this year, €3 million of that to the Midleton-Youghal project, €300,000 to the Mallow-Dungarvan scheme and €50,000 each to the Charleville-Cork and Muskerry greenway project.

The full list of allocations for Cork is available to view by following the news link at aww.tii.ie.

While it could be argued that the overall 13% reduction in Cork’s allocation as a result of the completion of the Macroom Bypass and major elements of the Dunkettle interchange scheme, Cork East Labour TD Seán Sherlock had an entirely different point of view.

He said it had more to do with politics and “the Green Party tail wagging the Fianna Fail/Fine Gael dog.”

“Eamon Ryan has clearly gotten his way and pulled vital monies for essential upgrades and realignment schemes funnelling the money into active travels projects instead,” said Deputy Sherlock.

He said it was fine to promote active travel projects, providing the adequate infrastructure is in place to compliment them.

“However, until you have proper the infrastructure in place such as bus and rail links, people will still have to rely on their cars and this mean being able to drive on adequate roads,” said Deputy Sherlock.

He said that measures such as extending Leap Card commuter services, for example between Charleville and Cork City, was how you begin to make a modal shift.

“However, these is still no bus service in a place like Ballyhooly to take people into Fermoy and onto Cork City. It’s a bit premature to start taking money away from roads projects before ensuring the proper infrastructure is in place to justify that,” said Deputy Sherlock.

“Eamon (Ryan) has learned a lot from his previous time in Government and is controlling the finances, and his Government colleagues are allowing him to do it. It’s a case of the Green party tail wagging the Fianna Fail and Fine Gael dog,” he added.