Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 20°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kiskeam’s Padraig and his urban search and rescue dog Cooper make grim discovery amongst Ukraine rubble

Kiskeam's Padraig O&rsquo;Keeffe and his faithful canine companion Cooper. Expand
Padraig pictured praising Cooper in the immediate aftermath of the first find on Monday. Expand
The suspected location of a buried body which is awaiting excavation. Expand
Part of the search area in Ukraine on Monday. Expand
Cooper and Padraig pictured training on Monday morning in Ukraine. Expand

Close

Kiskeam's Padraig O&rsquo;Keeffe and his faithful canine companion Cooper.

Kiskeam's Padraig O’Keeffe and his faithful canine companion Cooper.

Padraig pictured praising Cooper in the immediate aftermath of the first find on Monday.

Padraig pictured praising Cooper in the immediate aftermath of the first find on Monday.

The suspected location of a buried body which is awaiting excavation.

The suspected location of a buried body which is awaiting excavation.

Part of the search area in Ukraine on Monday.

Part of the search area in Ukraine on Monday.

Cooper and Padraig pictured training on Monday morning in Ukraine.

Cooper and Padraig pictured training on Monday morning in Ukraine.

/

Kiskeam's Padraig O’Keeffe and his faithful canine companion Cooper.

corkman

Padraig O’Keeffe, a Kiskeam native and former French Foreign Legionnaire and someone who has worked as a security contractor in some of the world’s most unstable hotspots made a grim discovery this week when his specially trained K9 urban search and rescue dog, Cooper, located his first cadaver (corpse).

Padraig, who has only recently arrived in Ukraine has spent his time so far in the country combing through the devastated region of Borodyanka in the Bucha Raion of Kyiv Oblast of Ukraine and it was here this past Monday that he and Cooper found the human remains buried under the rubble of what seems to have been a trench.

Privacy